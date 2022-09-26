In July 2018, 25-year-old mother of two Hlompho Mohapi Koloi was job hunting. Amid her desperate efforts to support her daughters and help her mother financially, a call came from the pastor of God’s Work Ministries, seemingly the answer to her prayers.
Self-ordained Pastor Melisizwe Monqo told Koloi he had a job interview lined up for her at George Airport. He had arranged everything – transport, her application. All she had to do was be available for pick-up on the day.
Hlompho was collected for that interview, but she never returned. Instead, her body was found hours later on a gravel road near Voëlklip. She had been stabbed and her throat had been partially slit.
The investigation into the young woman’s murder would reveal a complex web of lies, fraud and violence, all hidden just beneath the surface of a community church and its leaders.
In episode 93 of True Crime South Africa, we attempt to navigate the complex crimes of a husband and wife who had their entire community fooled.
For more episodes, click here.
Community Intervention Centre (24-hour trauma helpline): 082-821-3447
Join the conversation on Twitter at #TrueCrimeSA
E-mail the show: info@killeraudiocreations.com
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
True Crime South Africa
PODCAST | Value of a life: the murder of Hlompho Mohapi Koloi
Image: Supplied
Listen to the story here:
In July 2018, 25-year-old mother of two Hlompho Mohapi Koloi was job hunting. Amid her desperate efforts to support her daughters and help her mother financially, a call came from the pastor of God’s Work Ministries, seemingly the answer to her prayers.
Self-ordained Pastor Melisizwe Monqo told Koloi he had a job interview lined up for her at George Airport. He had arranged everything – transport, her application. All she had to do was be available for pick-up on the day.
Hlompho was collected for that interview, but she never returned. Instead, her body was found hours later on a gravel road near Voëlklip. She had been stabbed and her throat had been partially slit.
The investigation into the young woman’s murder would reveal a complex web of lies, fraud and violence, all hidden just beneath the surface of a community church and its leaders.
In episode 93 of True Crime South Africa, we attempt to navigate the complex crimes of a husband and wife who had their entire community fooled.
For more episodes, click here.
Community Intervention Centre (24-hour trauma helpline): 082-821-3447
Join the conversation on Twitter at #TrueCrimeSA
E-mail the show: info@killeraudiocreations.com
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
MORE PODCASTS:
PODCAST | Killer among us: the serial crimes of Richman Makhwenkwe
PODCAST | When two worlds collide: the murders of Brett Goldin and Richard Bloom
PODCAST | The madness of two: the serial crimes of Havenga and Wessels
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos