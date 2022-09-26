South Africa

True Crime South Africa

PODCAST | Value of a life: the murder of Hlompho Mohapi Koloi

26 September 2022 - 14:53 By Nicole Engelbrecht
Pastor Melisizwe Monqo was revered in his Eastern Cape community.
Image: Supplied

Listen to the story here: 

In July 2018, 25-year-old mother of two Hlompho Mohapi Koloi was job hunting. Amid her desperate efforts to support her daughters and help her mother financially, a call came from the pastor of God’s Work Ministries, seemingly the answer to her prayers.

Self-ordained Pastor Melisizwe Monqo told Koloi he had a job interview lined up for her at George Airport. He had arranged everything – transport, her application. All she had to do was be available for pick-up on the day.

Hlompho was collected for that interview, but she never returned. Instead, her body was found hours later on a gravel road near Voëlklip. She had been stabbed and her throat had been partially slit.

The investigation into the young woman’s murder would reveal a complex web of lies, fraud and violence, all hidden just beneath the surface of a community church and its leaders.

In episode 93 of True Crime South Africa, we attempt to navigate the complex crimes of a husband and wife who had their entire community fooled.   

For more episodes, click here.

Community Intervention Centre (24-hour trauma helpline): 082-821-3447

