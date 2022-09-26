South Africa

Pongola truck driver ‘not good’, says lawyer as he abandons bail application

26 September 2022 - 12:51

The truck driver responsible for the Pongola horror crash which claimed the lives of 18 primary school pupils and two adults has been left disturbed by the incident. ..

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. ‘Eskom can’t touch us.’ Meet the two towns that can’t be load shed News
  2. SA's energy crisis: Big changes at the top for Eskom News
  3. I would have had peace with the pressure I am under if I deserved it, says De ... News
  4. Eskom apologises as it announces weekend and next week's load-shedding schedule South Africa
  5. Paul Mashatile: ANC's Gauteng strongman turns kingmaker Politics

Latest Videos

'Stranger Things' star Jamie Campbell Bower wows Comic Con Africa fans
Pretoria student murdered for cellphone | Who was THAPELO MENWE and where was ...