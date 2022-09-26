Pongola truck driver ‘not good’, says lawyer as he abandons bail application
26 September 2022 - 12:51
The truck driver responsible for the Pongola horror crash which claimed the lives of 18 primary school pupils and two adults has been left disturbed by the incident. ..
Pongola truck driver ‘not good’, says lawyer as he abandons bail application
The truck driver responsible for the Pongola horror crash which claimed the lives of 18 primary school pupils and two adults has been left disturbed by the incident. ..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos