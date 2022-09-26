Moses Kadiege, 56, was last seen after leaving his house in Brits to visit friends on Saturday morning, the Gauteng education department said.
MEC Panyaza Lesufi said police are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death. The department’s psychosocial unit will be deployed to the school to extend trauma support and counselling.
“We are disheartened by the untimely death of our revered principal, and wish to convey our sincerest condolences to the school community and his beloved family,” said Lesufi.
He will visit the school and Kadiege’s family on Monday.
TimesLIVE
LISTEN | School principal found dead
Image: TimesLIVE/Nico Gous
