LISTEN | School principal found dead

26 September 2022 - 09:51
Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi will visit the principal's family on Monday. File photo.
Image: TimesLIVE/Nico Gous

A school principal from Brits in the North West was found dead on Sunday in Ga-Rankuwa, near Pretoria.

Moses Kadiege, 56, was last seen after leaving his house in Brits to visit friends on Saturday morning, the Gauteng education department said.

MEC Panyaza Lesufi said police are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death. The department’s psychosocial unit will be deployed to the school to extend trauma support and counselling.

“We are disheartened by the untimely death of our revered principal, and wish to convey our sincerest condolences to the school community and his beloved family,” said Lesufi.

He will visit the school and Kadiege’s family on Monday.

