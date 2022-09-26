SIU to approach Special Tribunal to set aside ‘corrupt’ SANDF PPE contracts

The Special Investigating Unit says it will institute action in the Special Tribunal to review and set aside contracts awarded by the SANDF for the procurement of personal protective equipment.
The SIU said it will also seek to recover financial losses suffered by the state as a result of corruption and negligence.
The SIU made these comments after the appearance of four members of the SANDF at the military court on Friday on allegations of PPE fraud and corruption of over R273m.
The appearance of Lt Dimakatso Modise, Lt-Col Vivian Seadimo Peu, Capt Mbomolelo Avroline Tshikosi and leading seaman Suzen Jiane on charges of fraud and corruption related to the procurement of PPE items, including masks and gloves during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The SIU said the court appearance of the four comes after an SIU investigation that revealed the SANDF irregularly awarded PPE contracts to five companies to the sum of R273.5m between May and August 2020.
“Evidence from the SIU probe shows that the list of service providers was predetermined and some of the PPE items were delivered before approval, thus deviating from normal supply chain management processes.
“Furthermore, the SIU investigation revealed that the procurement process followed by the SANDF to procure PPE related items was not fair, transparent, equitable, competitive, or cost effective and thus contravened the provisions of the constitution,” the SIU said.
The SIU said it was mandated to investigate the affairs of all state institutions in respect of the procurement or contracting for goods, works and services related to the national state of disaster.
“The appearance of Modise, Peu, Tshikosi and Jiane is a continuation of the implementation of the SIU investigation outcomes and consequence management to recover assets and financial losses suffered by state institutions, to prevent further losses and to hold them accountable.”
TimesLIVE
SIU to approach Special Tribunal to set aside ‘corrupt’ SANDF PPE contracts
Image: 123RF/Oksana Smyshliaeva
The Special Investigating Unit says it will institute action in the Special Tribunal to review and set aside contracts awarded by the SANDF for the procurement of personal protective equipment.
The SIU said it will also seek to recover financial losses suffered by the state as a result of corruption and negligence.
The SIU made these comments after the appearance of four members of the SANDF at the military court on Friday on allegations of PPE fraud and corruption of over R273m.
The appearance of Lt Dimakatso Modise, Lt-Col Vivian Seadimo Peu, Capt Mbomolelo Avroline Tshikosi and leading seaman Suzen Jiane on charges of fraud and corruption related to the procurement of PPE items, including masks and gloves during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The SIU said the court appearance of the four comes after an SIU investigation that revealed the SANDF irregularly awarded PPE contracts to five companies to the sum of R273.5m between May and August 2020.
“Evidence from the SIU probe shows that the list of service providers was predetermined and some of the PPE items were delivered before approval, thus deviating from normal supply chain management processes.
“Furthermore, the SIU investigation revealed that the procurement process followed by the SANDF to procure PPE related items was not fair, transparent, equitable, competitive, or cost effective and thus contravened the provisions of the constitution,” the SIU said.
The SIU said it was mandated to investigate the affairs of all state institutions in respect of the procurement or contracting for goods, works and services related to the national state of disaster.
“The appearance of Modise, Peu, Tshikosi and Jiane is a continuation of the implementation of the SIU investigation outcomes and consequence management to recover assets and financial losses suffered by state institutions, to prevent further losses and to hold them accountable.”
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Preservation order granted against vehicle bought for department official involved in PPE tender
Ex-Lotteries Commission boss's pension frozen by SIU
'Prove it!' - Zweli Mkhize’s ultimatum to the SIU
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos