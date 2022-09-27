South Africa

Acsa confident flights will continue as scheduled as jet fuel stocks are replenished

27 September 2022 - 08:56
Acsa is confident flights will continue as scheduled amid a limited fuel supply. Stock photo.
Image: 123rf.com/Shih-Hao Liao

Airports Company SA (Acsa) is confident it will have sufficient jet fuel stocks for about six days by the end of this week.

“As things stand we are at about four days' worth of stock, but are confident to have it to about six days by end of this week,” said Acsa spokesperson Gopolang Peme.

The company issued a Notice to Airmen (Notam) on Monday requesting airlines to reduce fuel uplift from Cape Town International Airport as a precautionary measure to prevent the risk of stock-out.

“The reason for the shortage is the vessel bringing in the fuel was delayed at sea due to bad weather. This then impacted our stock levels,” he said.

Peme emphasised it is business as usual and flights would continue as scheduled. He said travellers need not be concerned.

“No flight has had to be cancelled and we are confident that flights will continue to move as per schedule.”

TimesLIVE

MORE:

‘Drug mule’ bust at King Shaka airport with cocaine worth more than R2m

A 52-year-old suspected drug mule, who was allegedly in possession of more than R2m worth of cocaine, was intercepted at Durban’s King Shaka ...
News
23 hours ago

Travellers given more choice with Lift’s new Joburg to Durban route

Domestic airline Lift is set to fly the popular Johannesburg to Durban route from next month, with three flights a day scheduled between the City of ...
News
22 hours ago

WATCH | Scientists make jet fuel from sun, water and CO2

Jet fuel made from solar technology can help the aviation industry become carbon neutral, scientists say.
News
1 month ago

OR Tambo fuel shortage hits airlines’ pockets hard

Airlines are spending as much as R1.5m on each flight to divert their aircraft for refuelling in Durban and Airports Company SA is refusing to ...
Business Times
4 months ago
