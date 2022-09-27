Airports Company SA (Acsa) is confident it will have sufficient jet fuel stocks for about six days by the end of this week.
“As things stand we are at about four days' worth of stock, but are confident to have it to about six days by end of this week,” said Acsa spokesperson Gopolang Peme.
The company issued a Notice to Airmen (Notam) on Monday requesting airlines to reduce fuel uplift from Cape Town International Airport as a precautionary measure to prevent the risk of stock-out.
“The reason for the shortage is the vessel bringing in the fuel was delayed at sea due to bad weather. This then impacted our stock levels,” he said.
Peme emphasised it is business as usual and flights would continue as scheduled. He said travellers need not be concerned.
“No flight has had to be cancelled and we are confident that flights will continue to move as per schedule.”
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Acsa confident flights will continue as scheduled as jet fuel stocks are replenished
Image: 123rf.com/Shih-Hao Liao
Airports Company SA (Acsa) is confident it will have sufficient jet fuel stocks for about six days by the end of this week.
“As things stand we are at about four days' worth of stock, but are confident to have it to about six days by end of this week,” said Acsa spokesperson Gopolang Peme.
The company issued a Notice to Airmen (Notam) on Monday requesting airlines to reduce fuel uplift from Cape Town International Airport as a precautionary measure to prevent the risk of stock-out.
“The reason for the shortage is the vessel bringing in the fuel was delayed at sea due to bad weather. This then impacted our stock levels,” he said.
Peme emphasised it is business as usual and flights would continue as scheduled. He said travellers need not be concerned.
“No flight has had to be cancelled and we are confident that flights will continue to move as per schedule.”
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
MORE:
‘Drug mule’ bust at King Shaka airport with cocaine worth more than R2m
Travellers given more choice with Lift’s new Joburg to Durban route
WATCH | Scientists make jet fuel from sun, water and CO2
OR Tambo fuel shortage hits airlines’ pockets hard
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos