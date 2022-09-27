Another mine dam wall bursts in Jagersfontein

A mine dam wall collapsed in Jagersfontein in the Free State on Tuesday evening.

Mayor of the Kopanong municipality, Xolani Tseletsele said the incident happened at around 9pm. This was the second dam to burst in the community this month.

Speaking on eNCA, Tseletsele said unlike the last time, the dam released water.

In the first incident on September 11 where a tailings dam wall burst, it released fast flowing sludge that ruined land, property and killed at least one person and left scores of livestock dead.

"What [the mine officials] have told me is that due to the rains we suffered in the last two days, the dam burst but it was only water. I am from site now and had a physical look at it. There is no more [water] flow to the community but what the incident has done is that it has brought back the panic to the community," said Tseletsele.