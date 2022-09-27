South Africa

Buns Out Burgers to close Linden outlet, blames load-shedding

Another casualty of the electricity shambles

27 September 2022 - 14:56
Buns Out has confirmed the closure of its Linden branch.
Buns Out has confirmed the closure of its Linden branch.
Image: Sanet Oberholzer

The popular burger joint Buns Out is one of the latest casualties of load-shedding.

The restaurant has announced it will close its Linden branch on October 9, citing load-shedding.

Co-owner Tom Savage told TimesLIVE that in recent months it had become increasingly difficult to continue doing business.

Savage said they do not have a generator and as a small company, less than three years old, don't have the funds to buy one.

“We don't have disposable income. If we need to install a generator properly, we need at least R55,000 and we don't have it,” he said. 

Savage said it has been getting tougher to do business under load-shedding. 

“Every time we hang on to the hope that things will get better, they don't; instead it keeps on getting tougher,” he said.

We are choking amid load-shedding and there's no government help: small businesses

How load-shedding is hurting a printing company owner, tax practitioner, fashion designer and student.
News
4 days ago

Savage said stage six load-shedding was the final nail in the coffin. 

“On Mondays we operate between midday and 8pm. In that period you would find that we only have three hours of electricity. That affects us because our business relies heavily on electricity,” he said. 

This Buns Out branch is the second to fold. 

In July last year, the Rosebank branch closed due to the ongoing lockdown restrictions. 

Savage said the restaurant in Kyalami will continue operating as there is a generator.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

What's among Ramaphosa's solution for load-shedding? He says public must use less electricity

"Given the unpredictable performance of Eskom's fleet of coal-fired power stations, we will not be able to eliminate load-shedding in the short term."
Politics
8 hours ago

Ramaphosa: Energy crisis hurting investment, economic recovery

President Cyril Ramaphosa has lamented the economic devastation that Eskom’s daily load-shedding is having on the economy and prospects for foreign ...
Politics
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. ‘Eskom can’t touch us.’ Meet the two towns that can’t be load shed News
  2. SA's energy crisis: Big changes at the top for Eskom News
  3. I would have had peace with the pressure I am under if I deserved it, says De ... News
  4. Eight foreigners and their bosses arrested for working without papers in ... South Africa
  5. Condolences pour in for woman killed by shark in Plettenberg Bay South Africa

Latest Videos

'Stranger Things' star Jamie Campbell Bower wows Comic Con Africa fans
Pretoria student murdered for cellphone | Who was THAPELO MENWE and where was ...