South Africa

Cele urges police to stop advising women reporting GBV cases to negotiate with their abusers

27 September 2022 - 11:00
Police minister Bheki Cele hosted a men's dialogue in Cape Town to address GBV. File photo.
Police minister Bheki Cele hosted a men's dialogue in Cape Town to address GBV. File photo.
Image: Supplied

Police minister Bheki Cele has urged the police to stop advising women reporting gender-based violence (GBV) cases to negotiate with their abusers.

Cele hosted a men's dialogue on Monday in Khayelitsha, Cape Town, as part of Imbizo Yamadoda. The programme is aimed at curbing the scourge of GBV in the Western Cape.

The Nyanga police station in Cape Town ranks first for contact crime in SA.

“I’ve said this time and time again and I will repeat it: when a woman comes to the police station to report that she is being abused, that’s her last hope. Do not send her anywhere else, don't tell her to go and negotiate with her abuser. Help that woman,” said Cele. 

“She has come to the station. Don’t tell her to go, please help that woman. You are her last hope. Management, deal with young police who abuse our woman further by turning them away. They are supposed to take the statement and go arrest that person.”

‘I dated a gangster — and had to move towns to run away from his abuse’

As a teenager Phumzile Noosi from Soweto dated a “well-mannered man”, only to flee from him after the relationship became abusive and she learnt he ...
News
5 days ago

Cele said men needed to be active participants in the country's fight against GBV.

“When crime statistics were released for December, January and February, [they showed] that in SA about 10,000 women have been raped in three months ... And I can assure you, men rape these women — so men must provide solutions to this problem. This is why we're here.

“All the complaints about police work and stuff, that's secondary. What I want to hear from you, as men, [is] what do we do with men who commit such crimes?”

Earlier this month, Cele denounced claims that most crimes in the country were committed by foreigners, saying the number of South Africans in prison showed foreigners are not the problem.

More than 500,000 of inmates in SA's 243 prisons are South African and 18,000 are foreigners.

“Foreign nationals are not a problem. It is South Africans. They are in prison in large numbers, which means they do things they are not supposed to do.” 

Prisons are overcrowded by 33.3% and the country needs to go beyond policing. 

“SA cannot be a prison,” he said. “The call to arrest cannot be a permanent call. Something else must be done. Other things and other ways must be found.”

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Pupils find body of missing Paarl girl, 4, in bushes next to school rugby field

A four-year-old girl who went missing in Paarl in the Western Cape on Sunday was found dead on Monday.
News
6 hours ago

Most crime in SA is committed by South Africans, not foreigners: Thabo Mbeki

Most crime in SA is committed by South Africans, not foreigners, says former president Thabo Mbeki.
News
4 days ago

Mpumalanga woman gunned down in full view of early morning commuters

A woman was shot dead while she was en route to work, allegedly by her boyfriend, before he fled to his father’s house and turned the gun on himself.
News
4 days ago

Police stations are at a standstill because there is no electricity, says Bheki Cele

'Several police have been injured because of darkness. It does affect us'
Politics
5 days ago

Ramaphosa has absolute confidence in his approach: SAPS responds to calls for Cele to be given the boot

Should Cele be given the boot?
Politics
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. ‘Eskom can’t touch us.’ Meet the two towns that can’t be load shed News
  2. SA's energy crisis: Big changes at the top for Eskom News
  3. I would have had peace with the pressure I am under if I deserved it, says De ... News
  4. Condolences pour in for woman killed by shark in Plettenberg Bay South Africa
  5. Eight foreigners and their bosses arrested for working without papers in ... South Africa

Latest Videos

'Stranger Things' star Jamie Campbell Bower wows Comic Con Africa fans
Pretoria student murdered for cellphone | Who was THAPELO MENWE and where was ...