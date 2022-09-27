South Africa

Gordhan says Eskom board will soon be reconstituted and restructured

27 September 2022 - 15:04
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan says he met the Eskom board on Tuesday and told the directors a review has been finalised and the board will soon be reconstituted and restructured. File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan says he has told the Eskom board it will soon be reconstituted and restructured.

The Sunday Times reported changes at the highest levels of the crisis-stricken power utility are looming as the cabinet meets to discuss a new board. The newspaper reported there were engagements between the presidency and the department of public enterprises about a new board.  

On Tuesday, the department said Gordhan had met directors whose terms expired last year and were extended, subject to review.

“The minister has been in constant engagement with the board on matters pertaining to the generation challenges and other energy-related matters such as procurement, recruitment of former and experienced Eskom employees and combating fraud and corruption,” the department said.

Gordhan said he met the board members on Tuesday and told them a review had been finalised and the board would soon be reconstituted and restructured.

“The board members will be informed of the outcome of the process.”

Gordhan thanked the directors for their service during the most challenging period for the entity.

“The government will soon deliberate on the reconstitution of a new and restructured Eskom board and an announcement will be made in due course.”

