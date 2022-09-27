Two heavy articulated vehicles have collided on the N4 at the Sudwala turn-off in Mpumalanga.
Emer-G-Med said one vehicle had overturned.
“The wreckages occupy the width of the roadway and the road is closed to all traffic.
“Both drivers sustained moderate injuries and were treated and stabilised on the scene before being taken to a nearby hospital for further care.”
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
N4 closed after crash involving two heavy vehicles
Image: Emer-G-Med
Two heavy articulated vehicles have collided on the N4 at the Sudwala turn-off in Mpumalanga.
Emer-G-Med said one vehicle had overturned.
“The wreckages occupy the width of the roadway and the road is closed to all traffic.
“Both drivers sustained moderate injuries and were treated and stabilised on the scene before being taken to a nearby hospital for further care.”
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
MORE:
Still a long way before rail becomes viable alternative, says Road Freight Association
Pongola truck driver ‘not good’, says lawyer as he abandons bail application
WATCH | Fikile Mbalula slams reckless drivers as another truck accident goes viral
WATCH | Light aircraft falls from the sky onto busy freeway
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos