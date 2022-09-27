South Africa

N4 closed after crash involving two heavy vehicles

27 September 2022 - 07:10 By TimesLIVE
The N4 at the Sudwala turnoff has been closed to traffic after a collision between two trucks.
Image: Emer-G-Med

Two heavy articulated vehicles have collided on the N4 at the Sudwala turn-off in Mpumalanga.

Emer-G-Med said one vehicle had overturned.

“The wreckages occupy the width of the roadway and the road is closed to all traffic.

“Both drivers sustained moderate injuries and were treated and stabilised on the scene before being taken to a nearby hospital for further care.”

TimesLIVE

