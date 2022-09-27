South Africa

Plettenberg Bay 'shark action plan' under way, more lifeguards after latest fatal attack

27 September 2022 - 13:00 By TimesLIVE
Lookout Beach at sunrise in Plettenberg Bay. Stock photo.
Lookout Beach at sunrise in Plettenberg Bay. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/andreawillmore

Additional lifeguards will be deployed on Plettenberg Bay’s main beaches as authorities forge ahead with a formalised “shark action plan” after a bather was killed at Central Beach on Sunday.

The Bitou municipality said approval had been obtained on Monday for more lifeguards during the coastal town’s high season times and on public holidays.  

Cape Town resident and volunteer civic activist Kimon “Kiki” Bisogno was killed in the latest shark attack at the weekend. Bruce Wolov was killed by a shark at Sanctuary Beach in Plettenberg Bay on June 28.

The municipality said there were already 12 shark bite kits sponsored by the National Sea Rescue Institute strategically placed along the main beaches in the town. Private funding had been donated to help with signage, now being printed, to create awareness about sharks along the coastline.

“Plett Tourism is assisting the Bitou municipality with flyers as per the ‘shark smart’ signage content. These flyers will be distributed to the home rental agencies, hotels, guest houses, lodges and B&Bs in late October,” the municipality said on Monday.

Beaches closed after fatal shark attack at Plettenberg Bay

Beaches were closed early on Sunday after a shark attack claimed the life of a woman at central beach in Plettenberg Bay.
News
2 days ago

“Plett Tourism is working with Wesgro (the official tourism, trade and investment promotion agency for the Western Cape) on a national communications plan that is expected to start mid-October.”

The municipality said it had approved, on May 31, research into various shark deterrent options but this would take about 18 months if this was a viable option for the stretch of coastline.

Shark spotting is being ramped up with raised vantage points being identified for employed shark spotters at Lookout Beach and Robberg Beach. The appointment of these shark spotters is still to be confirmed.

The shark action group was also investigating the cost of two drones, stationary cameras, specialised water-monitoring software and the appointment of specialised monitors to analyse shark activity and notify the authorities on beach closures.

Stakeholders including the municipality, NSRI, Plett Tourism, the Institute of Great White Research and conservation specialists focused on ocean activities and research have been in discussion since May to put together a shark action plan.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

Minister’s shark cage diving lifeline causes a stir in False Bay

Government has proposed temporarily extending the shark cage diving footprint in False Bay to a site less than a kilometre from a popular swimming ...
News
5 days ago

WATCH | Plettenberg beaches closed after swimmer killed by a shark

The Bitou municipality in the Western Cape has closed all its Plettenberg beaches after a  swimmer was killed by a shark at Sanctuary Beach on ...
News
2 months ago

Egypt shuts down Red Sea beaches after tourist killed in shark attack

Egypt's Red Sea Governorate issued an order to shut down several Red Sea beaches on Friday after a 68-year-old Austrian woman was killed in a shark ...
News
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. ‘Eskom can’t touch us.’ Meet the two towns that can’t be load shed News
  2. SA's energy crisis: Big changes at the top for Eskom News
  3. I would have had peace with the pressure I am under if I deserved it, says De ... News
  4. Condolences pour in for woman killed by shark in Plettenberg Bay South Africa
  5. Eight foreigners and their bosses arrested for working without papers in ... South Africa

Latest Videos

'Stranger Things' star Jamie Campbell Bower wows Comic Con Africa fans
Pretoria student murdered for cellphone | Who was THAPELO MENWE and where was ...