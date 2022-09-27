South Africa

Train service in northern Gauteng suspended after Eskom payment snag

27 September 2022 - 07:43 By TimesLIVE
Metrorail commuters in the north of Gauteng are without a rail service due to a payment dispute. File photo.
Image: Esa Alexander

Metrorail says it is experiencing power outages due to an outstanding Eskom payment, resulting in the temporary suspension of its rail operations in northern Gauteng.

Train services on these lines will not be operational “until Prasa and Eskom management teams are able to resolve the matter”, Metrorail said in a statement on Tuesday.

The services affected are:

  • Mabopane — Pretoria;
  • Saulsville — Pretoria; and
  • Pienaarspoort — Pretoria.

“Metrorail management regrets and apologises for this unfortunate situation and commits to working on finding a long-term speedy solution in the best interest of commuters.”

