South Africa

WATCH | Your next hair appointment could cost you more, thanks to Eskom

Small business owners speak about how load-shedding is affecting their prices

27 September 2022 - 10:47 By Thabo Tshabalala

As SA continues to battle blackouts, businesses across the country are using generators and topping up prices to keep their establishments open.

The Decency Signature Beauty Parlor in Bramley, Johannesburg has been forced to increase prices for some services due to load-shedding.

“We have to increase prices because we have to buy fuel for the generator. Due to load-shedding and fuel prices we need to increase our prices. Some customers understand and some don’t,” said Tumi Dladla, a beauty practitioner at the salon.

Mafia Bite has been struggling with network signal issues for their customers to pay because of load-shedding.

Owner of the Norwood, Johannesburg branch Busani Jubane said they had to replace their card payment system many times.

“We are trying to find the best card machine with the best signal. It has been a mess. It has been hectic in all areas. The business has been affected in many ways,” said Jubane.

Eskom announced stage 3 and 4 of load-shedding would continue for the rest of the week. 

TimesLIVE

