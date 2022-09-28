“These network towers are fitted with batteries and generators that switch on when the power goes off, but the constant and frequent load-shedding prevents a full recharge, which takes 12-18 hours,” she said.
DA backs Vodacom's project to get power from independent producers
Image: 123RF/JAKUB GOJDA
The DA has urged South African businesses to join Vodacom in “ditching” Eskom in favour of independent power producers.
Vodacom has announced that it, with Eskom, will soon pilot the procurement of electricity from independent power producers.
“Vodacom's move will provide it with renewable energy and provide a blueprint for other South African corporations,” DA shadow minister of communications Dianne Kohler Barnard said. “Not only will they pave the way for other [cellphone] network companies to do the same but hopefully this will open the floodgates of free enterprise to similarly make a plan. .
“The move will also avoid the inevitable network infrastructure damage caused by the increasing load-shedding SA has suffered from the past 15 years.
Tired of sitting in the dark? Here are some alternatives to Eskom power and how much they cost
