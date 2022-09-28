TimesLIVE brings you highlights of the Global Citizen concerts in Accra and New York

The Global Citizen Festival saw hundreds of music lovers and change activists gather in Accra, Ghana, and New York in the US on Saturday.
The Take Action Now festival was aimed at creating social change for women around the world through activism and fundraising.
The New York event included performances by Metallica, Charlie Puth, Jonas Brothers, MÅNESKIN, Mariah Carey, Mickey Guyton and Rosalía.
Usher, SZA, Stormzy, Gyakie, Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Uncle Waffles and TEMS performed live from Accra's Black Star Square.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas hosted the show in New York, while Danai Gurira hosted in Accra.
This show combines the power for activism with music to make a huge impact.
Image: Jemal Countess/Getty Images
Global Citizen's focus this year is on empowering adolescent girls and women to end extreme poverty.
Global citizen is in its 10th year and did significant work during the pandemic, raising $128m (about R2.3bn) through the “One World Together at Home” concert.
Arena Holdings chairperson Tshepo Mahloele attended the event in Accra and called on African governments and business leaders to join the endeavour to build a sustainable planet.
“As Africa we have been disproportionately impacted by the effects of global warming, even though we contribute less to carbon emissions,” he said.
“To transition to a low-carbon future will take strong political will and billions of dollars from the G20 nations. This capital must be extended to Africa on favourable terms to enable our transition to net zero by 2050.”
