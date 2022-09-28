South Africa

EXCLUSIVE

TimesLIVE brings you highlights of the Global Citizen concerts in Accra and New York

TimesLIVE is a partner to the Global Citizen movement which has launched the Take Action Now campaign

28 September 2022 - 12:03 By TimesLIVE

The Global Citizen Festival saw hundreds of music lovers and change activists gather in Accra, Ghana, and New York in the US on Saturday. 

The Take Action Now festival was aimed at creating social change for women around the world through activism and fundraising. 

The New York event included performances by Metallica, Charlie Puth, Jonas Brothers, MÅNESKIN, Mariah Carey, Mickey Guyton and Rosalía.

Usher, SZA, Stormzy, Gyakie, Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Uncle Waffles and TEMS performed live from Accra's Black Star Square.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas hosted the show in New York, while Danai Gurira hosted in Accra.

This show combines the power for activism with music to make a huge impact.

Harith CEO Sipho Makhubela and patron & chair of Harith Tshepo Mahloele speak on stage during the partner segment at the Global Citizen Festival 2022 on September 24 2022 in Accra, Ghana.
Harith CEO Sipho Makhubela and patron & chair of Harith Tshepo Mahloele speak on stage during the partner segment at the Global Citizen Festival 2022 on September 24 2022 in Accra, Ghana.
Image: Jemal Countess/Getty Images

Global Citizen's focus this year is on empowering adolescent girls and women to end extreme poverty. 

Global citizen is in its 10th year and did significant work during the pandemic, raising $128m (about R2.3bn) through the “One World Together at Home” concert. 

Arena Holdings chairperson Tshepo Mahloele attended the event in Accra and called on African governments and business leaders to join the endeavour to build a sustainable planet. 

“As Africa we have been disproportionately impacted by the effects of global warming, even though we contribute less to carbon emissions,” he said.

“To transition to a low-carbon future will take strong political will and billions of dollars from the G20 nations. This capital must be extended to Africa on favourable terms to enable our transition to net zero by 2050.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

Usher, Sarkodie, Uncle Waffles give unforgettable performances at Global Citizen festival in Ghana

It was a night full of good vibes as global citizens gathered in Black Star Square in Accra, Ghana on Saturday, not only to have a good time but to ...
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

IN PICS | A Global Citizens gathering in Ghana

From gin and French cuisine under the trees on the banks of the Blaauwbankspruit River, to tucking into seafood in a ritzy restaurant in Ghana’s ...
Lifestyle
3 days ago

Africa is ready to step up on climate change, but it needs partners

The West must accept that a just transition will require financial support for the continent, and a realistic timeframe
Opinion & Analysis
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. ‘Eskom can’t touch us.’ Meet the two towns that can’t be load shed News
  2. Eight foreigners and their bosses arrested for working without papers in ... South Africa
  3. Condolences pour in for woman killed by shark in Plettenberg Bay South Africa
  4. SA's energy crisis: Big changes at the top for Eskom News
  5. Fake reservation shock for social media expert who paid R9k for Zimbali villa News

Latest Videos

'Stranger Things' star Jamie Campbell Bower wows Comic Con Africa fans
Pretoria student murdered for cellphone | Who was THAPELO MENWE and where was ...