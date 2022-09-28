Reaction Unit SA (Rusa) spokesperson Prem Balram said the driver told security officers he was “involved in a heated argument which turned physical with his partner when she grabbed the steering wheel”.
TimesLIVE
WATCH | Woman struck by motorist distracted by 'heated argument' with girlfriend
Image: via Reaction Unit SA
A lovers' quarrel allegedly resulted in a pedestrian being hit by a car in Verulam, north of Durban.
The motorist lost control of his car during a heated argument with his partner.
The 43-year-old driver was arrested after the accident on Tuesday afternoon.
CCTV footage shows a Toyota Yaris travelling up Ireland Street in the CBD before it suddenly veers into the opposite lane and strikes a pedestrian walking on the pavement.
Reaction Unit SA (Rusa) spokesperson Prem Balram said the driver told security officers he was “involved in a heated argument which turned physical with his partner when she grabbed the steering wheel”.
“The vehicle veered across the road and struck the pedestrian before it crashed into a fence.”
Balram said paramedics assisted the injured pedestrian, a 44-year-old woman, who landed on the driveway of a spare parts shop after she was hit.
Police spokesperson Lt-Col Nqobile Gwala told TimesLIVE the man was arrested and charged with reckless and negligent driving.
“He is appearing in the Verulam magistrate's court this morning [Wednesday].”
TimesLIVE
