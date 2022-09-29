South Africa

Bain & Co banned from government tenders for a decade

29 September 2022 - 13:56
Dineo Faku Senior Reporter
Bain & Co's 10-year ban comes after the Zondo and Nugent commissions found it played a part in dismantling Sars. File photo.
Bain & Co's 10-year ban comes after the Zondo and Nugent commissions found it played a part in dismantling Sars. File photo.
Image: Supplied

Global consultancy firm Bain & Co has been prohibited from doing business with the state for 10 years, the National Treasury said on Thursday.

“The effective date of restriction is September 5 2022 until September 4 2032 for engaging in corrupt and fraudulent practices related to a SA Revenue Service (Sars) contract,” said the Treasury.

The ban comes after the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture and the Nugent commission found Bain & Co had played a part in dismantling Sars.

The Treasury said the restriction had been published on its website and database for restricted suppliers.

The UK has also banned Bain & Co from government contracts for three years because of its actions in SA.

In August, Bain SA's managing partner Stephen York issued a public apology, saying: “Bain made serious mistakes in the procurement and execution of our work at Sars, and we kept working even as it became clear that the Sars leadership had a different agenda. Our work was used by others to further their agenda of state capture at Sars ... We regret playing any role in the damage to this critical institution.”

York said they had also repaid all fees received from Sars.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Court orders reinstatement of Sars executive who blew the whistle on Bain

The labour court has ordered the reinstatement, with backpay, of two SA Revenue Service executives dismissed in 2017 after questioning the ...
News
1 month ago

Bain apologises amid calls for SA ban

Bain South Africa's managing partner Stephen York has penned a letter appealing for "constructive dialogue", saying recent calls for the consulting ...
News
1 month ago

‘Ban them all, not just Bain’

Other companies implicated in state capture should also face sanctions, says Treasury's acting DG Ismail Momoniat
Business Times
1 month ago

Godongwana makes R426m available for state capture criminal cases

A senior National Treasury official has described the conduct of the Guptas and companies who looted public funds as 'treason', and says the ...
Politics
7 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. ‘Eskom can’t touch us.’ Meet the two towns that can’t be load shed News
  2. Eight foreigners and their bosses arrested for working without papers in ... South Africa
  3. Family dogs kill boy, 10 South Africa
  4. Family distraught after boy’s fatal mauling by pit bulls News
  5. Disbarred advocate Teffo tries to represent himself in court on assault rap South Africa

Latest Videos

Gunman overpowered after firing shots randomly at KZN primary school
Phala Phala: Four months of denials and pressure for Ramaphosa to explain farm ...