South Africa

Durban fisherman reels in man's body

29 September 2022 - 12:53
The body of a man, believed to be in his 30s, was hooked by a Durban fisherman and reeled to shore on Thursday.
Image: Orrin Singh

Avid fisherman Ronald Pillay was left stunned on Thursday morning when he reeled in the body of a man at Virginia Pier, north of Durban. 

Pillay told TimesLIVE he arrived at the pier on Thursday with friends and on his first throw he said he had landed a monster fish. 

“I had a bite and I started reeling in. Suddenly my line went very tight and I couldn't see what I had hooked. I reeled in to shore and my friend ran down to get a closer look. I said it was a tree trunk.”

The 45-year-old was in for a shock when his friend called to him saying it was a body. 

“I couldn't believe it. The body was wrapped about my line and was stiff. The man was naked and looked to be in his 30s. The body was not decomposed or had any parts missing. My friend grabbed his leg and pulled him up to shore.” 

Pillay said he was left scared by the incident. 

“I don't know what to say. I′m scared to cast again. I came here hoping to land a rock salmon, but I never said this would be the outcome of my day.” 

Police have been approached for comment. 

TimesLIVE

