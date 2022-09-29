South Africa

Elderly couple found with gunshot wounds at their farm in Carolina

29 September 2022 - 16:33
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
An elderly couple was found dead at their farm in Carolina. They both had gunshot wounds.
An elderly couple was found dead at their farm in Carolina. They both had gunshot wounds.
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

Police in Carolina, Mpumalanga, are investigating the death of an elderly couple found with bullet wounds on their farm on Wednesday night.

A neighbouring farmer alerted police and emergency medical services after he was unable to reach Martin Marias de Bruin, 83, and his wife, Marriam Magdeline, 79, on their phone.

He became suspicious and decided to check on them.

“According to the neighbour, upon his arrival everything looked normal until he peeped through their bedroom window and saw his neighbours lying in a pool of blood on their couch,” police spokesperson Col Donald Mdhluli said.

De Bruin had a gunshot wound to his head, with a firearm in his hands, while his wife sustained gunshot wounds to her chest and ear.

The circumstances are being investigated. 

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

Farmer found murdered near Delmas

A 72-year-old man was found dead on a farm near Delmas in Mpumalanga on Tuesday morning.
News
1 day ago

Judgment reserved in AfriForum's 'Kill the Boer' application for leave to appeal case

Judgment has been reserved in the leave-to-appeal application by AfriForum against the “Kill the Boer” ruling in favour of the EFF by the equality ...
News
3 hours ago

Evidence reveals how ‘widow’ asked her killer dad ‘to help kill’ her husband

The suspect and her apparent girlfriend are now out on bail with their trial to commence on November 14 in the Polokwane high court
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. ‘Eskom can’t touch us.’ Meet the two towns that can’t be load shed News
  2. Eight foreigners and their bosses arrested for working without papers in ... South Africa
  3. Family dogs kill boy, 10 South Africa
  4. Family distraught after boy’s fatal mauling by pit bulls News
  5. ANC councillors charged for alleged role in Midlands town's shutdown South Africa

Latest Videos

Gunman overpowered after firing shots randomly at KZN primary school
Phala Phala: Four months of denials and pressure for Ramaphosa to explain farm ...