Police in Carolina, Mpumalanga, are investigating the death of an elderly couple found with bullet wounds on their farm on Wednesday night.
A neighbouring farmer alerted police and emergency medical services after he was unable to reach Martin Marias de Bruin, 83, and his wife, Marriam Magdeline, 79, on their phone.
He became suspicious and decided to check on them.
“According to the neighbour, upon his arrival everything looked normal until he peeped through their bedroom window and saw his neighbours lying in a pool of blood on their couch,” police spokesperson Col Donald Mdhluli said.
De Bruin had a gunshot wound to his head, with a firearm in his hands, while his wife sustained gunshot wounds to her chest and ear.
The circumstances are being investigated.
Elderly couple found with gunshot wounds at their farm in Carolina
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet
