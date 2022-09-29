South Africa

Load-shedding to continue as Eskom says power stations will be replenished over weekend

29 September 2022 - 15:08
Stage 4 load-shedding will continue until 5am on Saturday and be reduced to stage 3 for the rest of the weekend.
Image: Bloomberg

Stage 4 load-shedding will continue until 5am on Saturday and reduced to stage 3 throughout the weekend.

Eskom said diesel deliveries had started at PetroSA’s facility in Mossel Bay after the tanker berthed on Thursday morning.

Transferring fuel to replenish the Gourikwa and Akerlig Open Cycle Gas Turbine stations will take place throughout the weekend.

Eskom said it will also use the weekend to replenish dam levels at pumped storage schemes, which have been used extensively to complement generation capacity.

“It is anticipated the first unit of the Camden power station will return to service during the weekend, with the remaining [units] returning over the course of the next 10 days. This requires implementation of stage 4 load-shedding to be maintained until 5am on Saturday. Load-shedding will then be reduced to stage 3 until 5am on Monday."

Eskom will provide further updates on Sunday afternoon or as soon as there are significant changes.

“In addition to all the eight Camden power station units taken offline due to demineralised water contamination last night [Wednesday] as a result of the incorrect valve being opened, a generating unit at Kriel power station was taken offline for repairs. We have 5,206MW on planned maintenance while another 15,862MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns.”

