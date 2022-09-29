The Gauteng department of education (GDE) is aware of the overcrowding at Lawley Secondary School in the south of Johannesburg which has resulted in pupils attending classes on a rotational basis.
The DA had this week put the school in the spotlight, saying an inspection found pupils were attending school on a rotational basis because there was insufficient space to cater for all of them at once.
On Thursday GDE spokesperson Steve Mabona said the department had earmarked land in Lawley to build a school which would alleviate pressure on the current mobile school.
“We have identified Lawley as one of our high-pressure areas, which is rapidly growing and needs an additional school. We have earmarked land to build a school,” said Mabona.
“Ultimately, we have plans to ensure the mobile school is replaced,” Mabona added.
He said department officials were working tirelessly to improve the situation and updated parents and local leaders on developments.
“In the interim, a process to procure additional mobile units will be provided to the school has commenced,” he said.
The DA's Gauteng spokesperson on education, Khume Ramulifho, said the pupils at the school were continuing to be taught in overcrowded mobile classrooms and the rotational learning system was not a conducive environment for learners.
Overcrowding at Lawley Secondary School results in rotational classes
Image: Supplied
Ramulifho said the school has 2,200 pupils and about 60 pupils per classroom.
“The school does not have running water on proper ablution facilities. The chemical toilets are serviced only once every two weeks instead of every two to four days, which poses a health risk for both learners and teachers. The school also has electricity challenges and the furniture is broken,” said Ramulifho.
The DA had proposed that Lesufi conducts a forensic audit into the state of mobile schools across the province.
It said this would assist the department in prioritising the building of brick-and-mortar schools to ensure schooling was not compromised by a lack of adequate infrastructure.
