This was the ruling delivered by magistrate Leiland Poonsamy in finding the pair not guilty of the assaulting Venter in April 2018.
The verdict in the Randburg magistrate's court cleared Malema and Ndlozi of the assault charges.
Poonsamy said SA is a unique country embedded in its history of the adoption of peace and reconciliation.
Therefore to settle less serious matters through a process of mediation was accepted in its legal system, and it afforded the state and the defence an opportunity to reach an amicable solution between the accused and complainant.
“There were mourners on the day in question. They had not planned to be stopped by [Venter],” said Poonsamy, who added the two men believed the obstruction was unjustified.
“The court cannot ignore the defence’s submission based on the ground that both accused believe they acted on a putative private defence as well.
“Their version with regard to the intention is clear, and I see no reason not to accept it in light of the discrepancies of the complainant's evidence,” said Poonsamy.
Venter had alleged he was accosted by the pair at the funeral.
He testified in October 2020 that they were instructed to only allow immediate family members and the president at the cemetery. They were told the rest of the mourners would remain at the stadium, where funeral proceedings would be streamed via satellite TV.
We’re always on the side of the law, says Malema after court victory in 2018 assault case
Image: File/ Alaister Russell
EFF leader Julius Malema and party MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi felt they were entitled to be at the Fourways cemetery for the burial of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela when they clashed with Lt-Col Johannes Jacobus Venter, who blocked them from entering the cemetery.
This was the ruling delivered by magistrate Leiland Poonsamy in finding the pair not guilty of the assaulting Venter in April 2018.
The verdict in the Randburg magistrate's court cleared Malema and Ndlozi of the assault charges.
Poonsamy said SA is a unique country embedded in its history of the adoption of peace and reconciliation.
Therefore to settle less serious matters through a process of mediation was accepted in its legal system, and it afforded the state and the defence an opportunity to reach an amicable solution between the accused and complainant.
“There were mourners on the day in question. They had not planned to be stopped by [Venter],” said Poonsamy, who added the two men believed the obstruction was unjustified.
“The court cannot ignore the defence’s submission based on the ground that both accused believe they acted on a putative private defence as well.
“Their version with regard to the intention is clear, and I see no reason not to accept it in light of the discrepancies of the complainant's evidence,” said Poonsamy.
Venter had alleged he was accosted by the pair at the funeral.
He testified in October 2020 that they were instructed to only allow immediate family members and the president at the cemetery. They were told the rest of the mourners would remain at the stadium, where funeral proceedings would be streamed via satellite TV.
LISTEN | Malema, Ndlozi cleared of cop assault at Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's 2018 funeral
He said he did not see a permit on Malema’s vehicle and told him their vehicle could not enter. Malema and Ndlozi pushed past him and drove into the cemetery.
Poonsamy said that as he had indicated that he would deal with the issues of discrepancies of the state witness, the statements create the impression that the accused were denied access into the Memorial Park cemetery for the funeral.
He said the version, under cross-examination, that only immediate family members and the president were allowed in to the cemetery was marred with discrepancies.
“I found that these discrepancies created a belief in the mind of the accused that their right to freedom of movement and to dignity is being infringed upon,” which he said was a right fully protected by the constitution.
“Based on all principles in law concerning justification, it is clear the court should apply a subjective test in establishing the state of mind of the accused at the time of committing the offence.
WATCH | Contradictions in testimony at Malema & Ndlozi assault trial
“In terms of the putative defence the act will remain unlawful, but it will exclude capability. I do find that the action of the accused at first glance appears to be unlawful, and after carefully assessing the evidence, one can never assault any other human being to gain entry,” he said.
The court therefore indicated that the accused lacked intent to commit the offence.
“The court finds that the version of the accused is reasonable, therefore I accept that the defence of justification needs to be upheld and that the accused had no intent to assault the complainant based on the evidence.
“Both accused therefore are found not guilty and acquitted of the charges of assault,” he said.
Malema told his supporters outside court that he had demonstrated they were always on the side of the law.
“Our pushing of that white man was pushing for white supremacy, not necessarily a human being. Black and white, we are together, but we are not together with white supremacists, we are not together with the racist,” he said.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Mbuyiseni Ndlozi & Julius Malema vs Johannes Venter — 4 things you need to know about their court battle
Cop says paper in Malema's car 'could have been a permit' to enter cemetery where Madikizela-Mandela was buried
WATCH | Floyd Shivambu says Julius Malema is a victim of a political agenda by 'racist' AfriForum
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos