South Africa

LISTEN | 'We must protect the most vulnerable': Sama on load-shedding exemption for healthcare facilities

30 September 2022 - 17:50 By TimesLIVE
The Health Professions Council of SA has warned that load-shedding is putting patients' lives at risk.
The Health Professions Council of SA has warned that load-shedding is putting patients' lives at risk.
Image: 123RF/gorodenkoff/ File photo

Calls have been growing for healthcare facilities to be exempt from load-shedding as SA continues to face rolling blackouts. The load-shedding has affected the provision of health care and has hit patients and hospital personnel.

Dr Mvuyisi Mzukwa of the SA Medical Association (Sama) said he hoped the government would listen to their plea. “I mean in a crisis we always believe that we must protect the most vulnerable, and the most vulnerable in this point in time when it comes to power cuts is the patient that is lying there,” said Mzukwa. 

LISTEN HERE: 

Mzukwa says though there are alternatives such as using batteries and generators in times of load-shedding, they are costly to the hospitals and not reliable. 

Speaking at a media briefing on Friday, health minister Joe Phaahla said progress had been made as a number of hospitals across the country had already been exempted from load-shedding. 

READ MORE :

LISTEN | ‘A life-saving investment’: Phaahla on load-shedding exemption for health facilities

Health minister Joe Phaahla briefed the media on Friday about the impact of load-shedding on healthcare facilities, including hospitals.
News
8 hours ago

Health department considering other power sources for clinics and hospitals

Health minister Dr Joe Phaahla has ordered provincial heads of department to finalise the assessment of the impact of load-shedding on the provision ...
News
4 days ago

Hospitals ‘buckling under pressure of load-shedding, patients’ lives at risk’

Hospitals in SA are buckling under the strain of load-shedding, leaving staff unable to perform emergency surgeries timeously and putting the lives ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. LISTEN | Ramaphosa explains Phala Phala foreign cash South Africa
  2. Durban fisherman reels in man's body South Africa
  3. Family distraught after boy’s fatal mauling by pit bulls News
  4. ‘Eskom can’t touch us.’ Meet the two towns that can’t be load shed News
  5. Eight foreigners and their bosses arrested for working without papers in ... South Africa

Latest Videos

ANC's Dada Morero elected new City of Johannesburg mayor
Mpho Phalatse voted out as Johannesburg mayor