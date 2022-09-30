LISTEN | 'We must protect the most vulnerable': Sama on load-shedding exemption for healthcare facilities

Calls have been growing for healthcare facilities to be exempt from load-shedding as SA continues to face rolling blackouts. The load-shedding has affected the provision of health care and has hit patients and hospital personnel.
Dr Mvuyisi Mzukwa of the SA Medical Association (Sama) said he hoped the government would listen to their plea. “I mean in a crisis we always believe that we must protect the most vulnerable, and the most vulnerable in this point in time when it comes to power cuts is the patient that is lying there,” said Mzukwa.
Mzukwa says though there are alternatives such as using batteries and generators in times of load-shedding, they are costly to the hospitals and not reliable.
Speaking at a media briefing on Friday, health minister Joe Phaahla said progress had been made as a number of hospitals across the country had already been exempted from load-shedding.
