Meet the new Eskom board members
Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan on Friday appointed business leader Mpho Makwana as chair of the new board of Eskom, which will assume its duties on Saturday.
The board will have a term of three years.
It replaces the board which was chaired by Prof Malegapuru Makgoba. Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter and CFO Calib Cassim will also be executive members of the board.
Dr Rod Crompton will be the only member from the previous board to ensure continuity.
Gordhan said the new board brings broad experience, expertise and skills that will provide stability and strategic direction to the entity. Their task will be to reposition Eskom to play a key role in the energy sector.
Gordhan said he would like to see the incoming board deal with immediate current load-shedding issues, procurement, elimination of corruption and ensuring that there is reliability of energy supply in the medium to long term.
Below are brief CVs of the new board members:
Chairperson: Mpho Makwana holds a Bachelor of Administration degree and a postgraduate diploma in retailing management.
He is currently non-executive chairperson of ArcelorMittal as well as lead independent director of Nedbank Group.
Makwana serves as chair of the advisory board of the Investing in African Mining Indaba, Illovo SA and Gibela Rail. He is chairperson of SAFCOL and family-owned business Epitome Investments. He is also a non-executive director of Biotherm Energy, one of SA's foremost renewable energy companies. Makwakwa served as a non-executive director of Eskom from 2002 to 2011.
Other directors
Dr Busisiwe Vilakazi holds a DPhil in Engineering Science from Oxford. She is the head of research and innovation at the State Information Technology Agency and a former senior researcher at the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research. She has experience and skills in ICT research and innovation, data science and analytics, strategy and digital transformation.
Lwazi Goqwana is an engineer by profession with 25 years of working experience in manufacturing, construction, financial services, logistics, energy and services. Goqwana has worked for multiple organisations including Unilever, Tiger Brands, Barclays Africa, Transnet and the department of public enterprises.
Clive Le Roux is a chief nuclear officer at Eskom, an experienced power station manager at Matimba and Koeberg nuclear power stations. He spent the last 10 years at Eskom as a consultant. Le Roux has strong technical, operational, and human resource skills.
Fathima Gany is a finance professional, registered as a full member of the SA Institute of Chartered Accountants (Saica). Her career, which spans over 20 years, is predominantly in the role of finance leadership for global, multinational and state-owned entities across Africa and Middle East. Her broad scope of authority as a senior finance executive includes strategic, corporate and operational finance, accounting, treasury, taxation, contracts and procurement, including public finance.
Ayanda Pearl Zinhle Mafuleka is a chartered accountant. She is currently CEO of Fasset, the sector education and training authority (Seta) for the finance, accounting, management consulting and other financial services sector . She is the former CEO of the National Credit Regulator.
Mteto Nyati holds a BSc in Mechanical Engineering from the University of KwaZulu-Natal. He is a former CEO of MTN SA. Nyati has held senior leadership and executive roles in multinational IT companies such as IBM and Microsoft. He is currently the CEO at Altron. In 2004, he was named one of the Yale University's World Fellows on Global Leadership.
Mpho Makwana appointed new chair of Eskom board
Dr Tsakani Mthombeni obtained a BSc, MSc and PhD in electrical engineering. He served as an external examiner at the University of Pretoria, Cape Town and Stellenbosch University. He was the chair of the Energy Intensive Users Group of SA . Mthombeni is executive for sustainable development at Implats, where he is responsible for developing and implementing the group’s sustainable development strategy.
Leslie Mkhabela has an LLB and is the director and chairperson of Mkhabela Huntley Attorneys. He is a member of the Black Lawyers Association with expertise in restructuring of state-owned assets, legal practice, commercial and administrative law, and dispute resolution.
Dr Claudelle von Eck is an organisational development and change manager and the former CEO of the Institute of Internal Auditors of SA. Oversight bodies she serves on include the department of international relations and co-operation's audit committee.
Tryphosa Ramano is a chartered accountant. She is a corporate governance expert, strategist and has experience in financial services, manufacturing, aviation, and entrepreneur. She worked as a CFO in various companies and served as a non-executive director in various listed and unlisted companies.
Bheki Ntshalintshali is a former trade unionist, who was former general secretary of Cosatu. In 1994, Ntshalintshali was elected as deputy general secretary of the Chemical Workers Industrial Union (CWIU), but stood down the following year to study in England. He returned to SA in 1996 and took part in the talks which merged the CWIU into the new Chemical, Energy, Paper, Printing, Wood and Allied Workers’ Union.
