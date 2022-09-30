South Africa

WATCH | Pravin Gordhan names new Eskom board members

30 September 2022 - 14:36 By TimesLIVE

Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan is announcing a new board for Eskom on Friday afternoon.

The Sunday Times reported at the weekend that changes at the highest levels of the crisis-stricken power utility were looming after meetings between President Cyril Ramaphosa and his cabinet to discuss a new board.

As the power utility experienced arguably its worst week of rolling blackouts, several well-placed insiders told the Sunday Times of engagements between the presidency and the public enterprises department about a new board.

On Tuesday, TimesLIVE reported that Gordhan confirmed he had told the Eskom board it would soon be reconstituted and restructured.

The minister said his department had met directors whose terms expired last year and were extended, subject to review. “The minister has been in constant engagement with the board on matters pertaining to the generation challenges and other energy-related matters such as procurement, recruitment of former and experienced Eskom employees and combating fraud and corruption,” the department said.

Gordhan said he met board members on Tuesday and told them a review had been finalised and that the board would soon be reconstituted and restructured.

TimesLIVE

