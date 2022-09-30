About 174,413 full-time candidates and 23,730 part-time candidates have registered to write the examination. There are 1,711 public centres and 62 independent centres which have met the examination requirements.
“All these centres have been audited in preparation to conduct the examination,” said Frazer.
She said despite the staggering number of candidates, all districts have confirmed there is sufficient space for the writing of the exams.
Last year, the province recorded a dip of a 0.8% dip in the overall pass rate, which was mainly attributed to the effect of the Covid-19 pandemic.
This year, the sector also endured the impact of April and May flooding which wreaked havoc in most parts of the province.
“We must applaud our learners and educators for their resilience. We must applaud our educators which saw them take on the roles of social workers and relief workers and counsellors for affected learners,” said Frazer.
The department has set a target of 80% for the class of 2022. This would cut across all seven districts in the province. Frazer was confident the province would achieve the pass rate, saying the department had embarked on an academic improvement plan.
The ambitious plan is aimed at bolstering the number of diploma and bachelor passes and schools scoring a 100% pass rate.
“We want to reduce the number of learners passing with a school leaving certificate and eliminating zero percentage,” said Frazer.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Protect matriculants from protest action, KZN education MEC pleads as countdown to matric finals begins
Image: Gallo Images/Die Burger/Jaco Marais
KwaZulu-Natal education MEC Mbali Frazer has appealed to communities to protect and safeguard the education of pupils who often have to bear the brunt of community protests.
Frazer was speaking in Mthwalume at an event marking the 30-day countdown to the National Senior Certificate (NSC) examination.
“The department has also enlisted the support of the police, who would be on standby to assist when there are challenges getting to school owing to inclement weather,” said Frazer.
Image: Mfundo Mkhize
About 174,413 full-time candidates and 23,730 part-time candidates have registered to write the examination. There are 1,711 public centres and 62 independent centres which have met the examination requirements.
“All these centres have been audited in preparation to conduct the examination,” said Frazer.
She said despite the staggering number of candidates, all districts have confirmed there is sufficient space for the writing of the exams.
Last year, the province recorded a dip of a 0.8% dip in the overall pass rate, which was mainly attributed to the effect of the Covid-19 pandemic.
This year, the sector also endured the impact of April and May flooding which wreaked havoc in most parts of the province.
“We must applaud our learners and educators for their resilience. We must applaud our educators which saw them take on the roles of social workers and relief workers and counsellors for affected learners,” said Frazer.
The department has set a target of 80% for the class of 2022. This would cut across all seven districts in the province. Frazer was confident the province would achieve the pass rate, saying the department had embarked on an academic improvement plan.
The ambitious plan is aimed at bolstering the number of diploma and bachelor passes and schools scoring a 100% pass rate.
“We want to reduce the number of learners passing with a school leaving certificate and eliminating zero percentage,” said Frazer.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
EDITORIAL | Pressure to produce top matric results comes at expense of lower grades
Education department plans a more holistic approach to curriculum
KZN man accused of hacking two matrics wants to remain in custody
‘Twenty-four-year-olds are too old for matric’ and mustn’t be ‘schooled to death’
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos