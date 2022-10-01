A 41-year-old Soweto man allegedly behind a series of cash-in-transit heists was arrested in a Hawks raid on his home where officers recovered unlicensed firearms and ammunition.
Hawks spokesperson Capt Lloyd Ramovha said the suspect was arrested early on Friday morning at Orlando East by officers from the serious organised crime investigation team, metro police and private security companies.
The arrest was made after information was received on the man's whereabouts.
“On arrival, the premises were penetrated and the suspect was apprehended. A search of his room uncovered firearms and ammunition.”
Ramovha said officers seized a rifle, pistol, ammunition and a signal jamming device.
In the North West, Hadlife Isaiah Hulani was sentenced to five years' imprisonment by the Tlhabane regional court for unlawful possession of unwrought precious metals.
Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Bonnie Nxumalo said Hulani was arrested in May in Lefagaratlha village after information was received about an illegal platinum mining in the area.
“Three bags with 86kg of platinum were recovered. The Hawks' Rustenburg serious organised crime investigation team were alerted and took over the investigation.”
Nxumalo said Hulani pleaded guilty to the charges including contravening the Immigration Act
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Hawks nab suspected mastermind behind cash-in-transit heists at his Soweto home
Image: Supplied
A 41-year-old Soweto man allegedly behind a series of cash-in-transit heists was arrested in a Hawks raid on his home where officers recovered unlicensed firearms and ammunition.
Hawks spokesperson Capt Lloyd Ramovha said the suspect was arrested early on Friday morning at Orlando East by officers from the serious organised crime investigation team, metro police and private security companies.
The arrest was made after information was received on the man's whereabouts.
“On arrival, the premises were penetrated and the suspect was apprehended. A search of his room uncovered firearms and ammunition.”
Ramovha said officers seized a rifle, pistol, ammunition and a signal jamming device.
In the North West, Hadlife Isaiah Hulani was sentenced to five years' imprisonment by the Tlhabane regional court for unlawful possession of unwrought precious metals.
Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Bonnie Nxumalo said Hulani was arrested in May in Lefagaratlha village after information was received about an illegal platinum mining in the area.
“Three bags with 86kg of platinum were recovered. The Hawks' Rustenburg serious organised crime investigation team were alerted and took over the investigation.”
Nxumalo said Hulani pleaded guilty to the charges including contravening the Immigration Act
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE
Cash-in-transit heist near Bushbuckridge leaves guard injured
An extra 25 years in prison for robber who committed CIT heist 22 years ago
No new developments in kidnapping of Ukrainian woman in Cape Town
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos