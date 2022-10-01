South Africa

Motorist survives hail of bullets in attempted hijacking

01 October 2022 - 13:22
The driver of this vehicle was shot during an attempted hijacking near the Diamond Hill toll plaza in the early hours of Saturday morning.
The driver of this vehicle was shot during an attempted hijacking near the Diamond Hill toll plaza in the early hours of Saturday morning.
Image: Twitter: @Abramjee

A motorist shot in a suspected attempted hijacking near a Pretoria toll plaza drove nearly 30km to seek help during the early hours of Saturday .

Emer-G-Med said the man, who was driving a luxury vehicle, was shot near the Diamond Hill toll plaza on the N4 by gunmen who allegedly tried to hijack his car.

After being shot, the man drove himself to Hatfield to seek refuge, it said in a statement.

“Just after 1.45am this morning Emer-G-Med paramedics responded to the scene of a shooting incident in the Hatfield area of Pretoria. On arrival on the scene, a high-end luxury motor vehicle was found parked in a service station peppered with bullet holes.”

Emer-G-Med said the man, who was shot in the leg, was taken to a nearby hospital for medical care.

Gauteng police could not immediately be reached for comment. 

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Alleged truck hijacking syndicate dismantled South Africa
  2. Three suspected 'blue light robbers' killed in Sandton South Africa

Most read

  1. LISTEN | Ramaphosa explains Phala Phala foreign cash South Africa
  2. Thief transfers R630k from woman's bank accounts after phone snatch Consumer Live
  3. Durban fisherman reels in man's body South Africa
  4. Pretoria sweet wholesaler shut over health and safety regulations South Africa
  5. New Eskom board's first task is to remove CEO and COO: Black Business Council South Africa

Latest Videos

ANC's Dada Morero elected new City of Johannesburg mayor
Mpho Phalatse voted out as Johannesburg mayor