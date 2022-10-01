South Africa

Suspected Joburg vehicle finance fraudsters in court

01 October 2022 - 17:02
Two men appeared at the Randburg magistrate's court this week on vehicle finance fraud related charges. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Olivier Le Moal

Two Johannesburg men linked to alleged vehicle financing fraud have appeared in the Randburg magistrate’s court.

Thabang Phillip Dooka, 37, and Nhlahla Adrian Mathye, 30, appeared separately in the Randburg magistrate’s court on Thursday.

Hawks spokesperson Capt Lloyd Ramovha said Dooka was in court in connection with a Fairlands police station case which was opened in May 2020.

“Dooka applied for motor vehicle finance through WesBank from a Hyundai dealership in Randburg using fraudulent documents. The application was approved and the accused took delivery of the vehicle worth over R400,000.”

He said WesBank established later that Dooka presented a falsified payslip during the application.

Ramovha said the Hawks took over the investigation.

The case was postponed and Dooka will return will to court on October 20.

Ramovha said the case against Mathye allegedly involved a similar modus operandi.

“It is reported that Mathye on December 28 2019 applied for motor vehicle finance with the same dealership [Hyundai dealership in Randburg].

“The application was also approved and the suspect took delivery of a 2016 Audi valued at over R512,000. It was later discovered that he used false credentials during his application. This case has been postponed to October 18.”

He said both vehicles have since been recovered.

TimesLIVE

Former Newcastle municipal manager, CFO in court for alleged R7.8m fraud

Richmond municipal manager Bhekani Mswane was granted R20,000 bail after appearing in the Durban commercial crimes court on fraud and money ...
News
1 day ago

Thief transfers R630k from woman's bank accounts after phone snatch

Our consumer journalist Wendy Knowler is assisting a woman who had R630,000 transferred out of her bank accounts after her cellphone got snatched.
News
1 day ago

Hawks arrest 8 in Mandela Bay in connection with toilet tender, ‘bribes’ to oust former mayor

The Hawks have arrested eight people, including a former human settlements director and city manager in the Nelson Mandela Bay metropolitan ...
News
1 day ago
