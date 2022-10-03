Ramaphosa was nominated for re-election as party president by the Chiawecca branch in Soweto’s ward 11 at the weekend, and said he will make his intentions known on whether he is available for a second term.
“This process is part of the preparatory and preliminary processes of the ANC and my own indication will be voiced in Nasrec [at the elective conference].”
ANC head of elections and transport minister Fikile Mbalula told party supporters they should stand by Ramaphosa because he was loved by the people.
“We know our problem. Our problem was Covid-19 and Matamela led this government in defence of our people when they were under attack from Covid-19. Matamela is leading the charge in building this economy. He is not working alone, but with a collective.
“The president has the right to campaign and do anything as president of the ANC. He cannot go around as CR22. He is our president and he is loved by our people. We saw how he was being kissed by grannies,” Mbalula said.
TimesLIVE
POLL | Is Ramaphosa kissing gogos a ‘desperate bid’ for re-election?
Image: Thapelo Morebudi./The Sunday Times/TimesLIVE.
Images of ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa kissing members of the community during the party’s Letsema campaign in Kimberley, Northern Cape, at the weekend have sparked fierce debate and claims of “desperate” electioneering.
Ramaphosa met several elderly women celebrating their friend’s 82nd birthday who lined up for a kiss from the president. Ramaphosa embraced many of them while he joked and smiled.
“Come, Mr Ramaphosa,” said one woman as she stepped in for a kiss.
While some thought it was cute, others claimed it was a desperate attempt to gain popularity before the party’s elective conference at the end of the year.
