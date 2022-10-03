South Africa

WATCH | ‘Drunk’ cop on soccer pitch faces disciplinary hangover

03 October 2022 - 06:46 By TimesLIVE
An allegedly drunk constable from the Rapid Railway Unit danced for soccer fans in Soweto at the weekend while wearing his uniform. File photo.
Image: Elvis Ntombela

The police officer dancing on the soccer pitch at Orlando Stadium at the weekend is due to face a departmental disciplinary process for “improper conduct in a public place”.

A video clip of the beaming officer encouraging cheers from the crowd has been widely shared on social media before he is escorted off the pitch without incident.

Provinicial police spokesperson Col Athlenda Mathe said he is a constable attached to the police Rapid Railway Unit.

He is alleged to have reported for duty on Saturday morning under the influence of liquor. He was booked off duty, disarmed and sent home.

“It was later discovered the constable proceeded to Orlando Stadium in Soweto, and gained access to the stadium, after which he can be seen on the video clip dancing on the soccer pitch.

Mathe said police management “views the unbecoming behaviour in a very serious light”.

“The status and dignity of the police service badge and uniform must at all times be safeguarded and protected with pride.”

