A lioness on the loose for more than a week after escaping from a wildlife enclosure has been euthanised on capture.
She escaped on September 23 from the enclosure about 5km from Ventersburg towards Virginia in the Free State, said Sgt Mahlomola Kareli.
The 18-month-old lioness was spotted late on Saturday night next to the enclosure.
“Attempts were made for a successful capture. However, she had to be put down,” said Kareli.
A local farmer reported 15 pigs had been killed at his farm.
An investigation is under way to establish whether they were attacked by the lioness.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Young lioness put down after capture
Image: Nadine Dreyer
A lioness on the loose for more than a week after escaping from a wildlife enclosure has been euthanised on capture.
She escaped on September 23 from the enclosure about 5km from Ventersburg towards Virginia in the Free State, said Sgt Mahlomola Kareli.
The 18-month-old lioness was spotted late on Saturday night next to the enclosure.
“Attempts were made for a successful capture. However, she had to be put down,” said Kareli.
A local farmer reported 15 pigs had been killed at his farm.
An investigation is under way to establish whether they were attacked by the lioness.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
WATCH | Authorities scramble to recapture lions on the loose in KZN
ANC in KZN hit back at animal rights activist over king's lion hunt
KZN villagers put potential windfall from lions above deference to king
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos