The board’s appointment comes as SA is suffering its worst-ever blackouts as Eskom’s plants keep breaking down. The government and the utility’s management are facing increasing criticism, with President Cyril Ramaphosa last month cancelling a trip to the US to return home to deal with the crisis.
Eskom’s management blames years of skimping on maintenance for the poor performance of the plants.
Gordhan has repeatedly complained about corruption that took place at the utility during the rule of former president Jacob Zuma, who was forced out of office in 2018. Zuma has denied wrongdoing.
Makwana said renewable energy was unlikely to be able to supply all of SA’s electricity needs, while care also had to be taken to protect the livelihoods of coal-dependent communities as the country reduced its reliance on that fuel.
SA gets more than 80% of its power from coal and about 10% from renewable energy.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Eskom chair Mpho Makwana says management to get ‘benefit of doubt’
Image: Bloomberg
Eskom’s new chair Mpho Makwana says the board isn’t planning immediate changes to management as it conducts an assessment of the company’s power plants.
Makwana, appointed along with almost all the board members last week, said the plants’ performance would be reviewed over the next 30 to 60 days to ascertain how to make them operational at an average of 75% of the time, a target set by public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan.
Their electricity availability factor, a measure of when they can produce electricity, is less than 60%.
“We have to assume office and give the existing team the benefit of the doubt,” Makwana said in an interview with Newzroom Afrika.
He said CEO Andre de Ruyter’s “heart is in the right place. We have to applaud him and support him for as long as he is group CEO.”
Sloganeering will not resolve our electricity crisis
The board’s appointment comes as SA is suffering its worst-ever blackouts as Eskom’s plants keep breaking down. The government and the utility’s management are facing increasing criticism, with President Cyril Ramaphosa last month cancelling a trip to the US to return home to deal with the crisis.
Eskom’s management blames years of skimping on maintenance for the poor performance of the plants.
Gordhan has repeatedly complained about corruption that took place at the utility during the rule of former president Jacob Zuma, who was forced out of office in 2018. Zuma has denied wrongdoing.
Makwana said renewable energy was unlikely to be able to supply all of SA’s electricity needs, while care also had to be taken to protect the livelihoods of coal-dependent communities as the country reduced its reliance on that fuel.
SA gets more than 80% of its power from coal and about 10% from renewable energy.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
READ MORE:
'There's a combination of skills unlike in the past': Mantashe throws his weight behind new Eskom board
Cellphone and water towers, healthcare and crime prevention: How load-shedding hobbles services
‘The appointment of the Eskom board will not stop load-shedding’: EFF
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos