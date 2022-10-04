“This happened right in the community I reside in, so I joined the community and we reported to the scene, where we found the man still in the house.
TimesLIVE
Fury after 82-year-raped and cow allegedly offered as 'compensation'
Image: 123RF/albund
KwaZulu-Natal social development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza has called for the book to be thrown at a 28-year-old man who allegedly raped a woman of 82 on the south coast — and a family member who alleged tried to offer compensation after the assault.
This follows an incident on Sunday in Esibizane village, Creighton, on the KZN south coast.
Provincial police spokesperson Lt-Col Nqobile Gwala said the suspect was arrested at the scene by Creighton police for rape and the docket was transferred to Kokstad's family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit.
Ward councillor Mthobisi Dlamini told TimesLIVE they were called around 3am on Sunday by the victim’s neighbour, who found the woman crawling outside. She told them what had happened and they found a naked man asleep in her house.
“This happened right in the community I reside in, so I joined the community and we reported to the scene, where we found the man still in the house.
“We tied him up and waited for the police, but we made sure that nothing happened to him while we were waiting,” he said.
Nonhlanhla Hadebe, the victim’s daughter, told TimesLIVE the alleged perpetrator’s mother arrived at their house.
“She came and demanded that they untie him because it was affecting his blood flow. She then offered a cow as compensation but we obviously didn’t accept,” she said.
Hadebe said the woman also wanted to contact the person who found her mother. She said the family were upset about the offer and reported the matter to social workers.
Khoza said the alleged assailant’s family attempted to interfere with the case by trying to pay inhlawulo (a fine or damages) to the victim in an attempt to have the matter “swept under the carpet”.
“The fact that there are people who even suggest paying inhlawulo shows the extent of the moral decay. There is no better punishment for a person who rapes than sending him to prison,” she said.
Khoza condemned the incident and called for the law to play its role in ensuring that people who commit these crimes are handed lengthy jail terms.
“We have so many immoral people who take advantage of senior citizens. Elderly people are living in fear as they are attacked and raped in their homes. We find solace in that this criminal was found sleeping at the crime scene.”
