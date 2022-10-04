South Africa

Hawks raid homes of zama zama 'kingpins' in Carletonville, Khutsong

04 October 2022 - 08:10 By TimesLIVE
Six suspects have been arrested and their luxury vehicles have been seized
Six suspects have been arrested and their luxury vehicles have been seized
Image: Freddy Mavunda

The Hawks are raiding alleged illegal mining kingpins’ residences in Carletonville and Khutsong.

The operation began in the early hours of Tuesday morning. 

Six suspects have been arrested and their luxury vehicles have been seized, said spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale.

The Gauteng Hawks team is being supported by home affairs officials.

Investigations are ongoing.

This is a developing story

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

The dark, tangled web strangling SA

SA is teetering ever closer to dangerous criminal anarchy. Organised gangs pose an existential threat to the country's democratic institutions, ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 week ago

Joburg's all-out zama zama turf war: Mutilated bodies linked to Krugersdorp rapes

A bloody turf war among illegal miners in Maraisburg, western Johannesburg, where 10 bodies were found this week, is directly linked to the ...
News
2 weeks ago

Zama zama economics: R10k for a KFC bucket, R20k for a prostitute — 2.4km under the earth

Cops estimate at least R3m in cash circulates underground in North West at any given time
News
3 weeks ago

‘I come from a family of zama zamas’: Golden carat peace offering for feared Zululand zama zama leader

Mhlonipheni Mavuso, 40, was once a feared leader of 170 zama zamas and considered by a Zululand gold mine as public enemy number one.
News
1 month ago

18,000 foreigners in SA prisons, says Cele after arrest of 350 West Rand zama zamas

The minister, however, challenged the idea that foreigners were synonymous with criminality
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Corruption-accused Mosebenzi Zwane’s ‘mini-Nkandla’ stands out in Warden News
  2. Businessman Reuel Khoza lashes ‘irresolute’ Ramaphosa Politics
  3. Hawks nab suspected mastermind behind cash-in-transit heists at his Soweto home South Africa
  4. SIU calls Zweli Mkhize’s bluff on court threat Politics
  5. André de Ruyter’s car bugged with ‘highly sophisticated device’ News

Latest Videos

SPOTLIGHT PRESENTS | Exclusive interview with 'The Woman King' stars
ANC's Dada Morero elected new City of Johannesburg mayor