Artizen owner Siphiwe Mcanyana told TimesLIVE on Monday he was not at the venue at the time but had seen CCTV footage of the incident.
From the reports he received, the patron was causing a disturbance.
He said they were hosting their regular “all-white” theme with about 80 people in attendance.
Mcayana said after the patron was thrown out by bouncers following an altercation with another person, it is believed he fetched a gun and returned to the venue about 45 minutes later.
The man fired several shots before a patron's bodyguard fired at him.
He said while there were sometimes fights outside the club, this was the first shooting incident inside the venue.
Artizen was closed for business on Monday.
KwaMashu bar patron fatally shot after altercation
Image: 123RF
A 44-year-old man who allegedly caused a disturbance was fatally shot at Artizen Restaurant and Lounge in KwaMashu, north of Durban, on Sunday.
KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Nqobile Gwala confirmed KwaMashu police were investigating the matter.
“It is alleged that on Sunday at 7.30pm, a 44-year-old man was at a lounge situated on Bhejane Road in KwaMashu and was causing a disturbance. It is reported he had an argument with another attendee and the bouncers removed him from the premises,” she said.
“After 30 minutes, he came back and allegedly opened fire randomly. One person was shot in the leg. The suspect was shot by one of the attendees. A pistol with an erased serial number was found next to the deceased suspect. The matter is still under investigation.”
