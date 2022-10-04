South Africa

LISTEN | Load-shedding and its role in expanding ‘dark’ places in our minds

04 October 2022 - 16:03 By Paige Muller
The stress associated with load-shedding is having a negative impact on the mental wellbeing of South Africans. Stock photo.
The stress associated with load-shedding is having a negative impact on the mental wellbeing of South Africans. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF

According to data gathered by the University of Johannesburg’s (UJ) Gross National Happiness Index, a sombre mood has gripped the nation. 

UJ developed the first real-time Gross National Happiness Index, making use of Big Data to track the sentiments of South Africans.

Index founder associate prof Talita Greyling said the emotions of anger, disgust and fear outstripped those tracked after the devastating floods in KwaZulu-Natal.

The happiness index tracker shows these intense feelings of anger have morphed into feelings of sadness and fear, raising concerns about a decline in mental welfare. 

The SA Federation for Mental Health’s project leader: advocacy and awareness, Michel’le Donnelly, confirmed that prolonged exposure to negative emotions like sadness and fear increase the risk of mental health problems such as anxiety, depression and post-traumatic stress disorder. 

TimesLIVE

