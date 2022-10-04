According to data gathered by the University of Johannesburg’s (UJ) Gross National Happiness Index, a sombre mood has gripped the nation.
UJ developed the first real-time Gross National Happiness Index, making use of Big Data to track the sentiments of South Africans.
Index founder associate prof Talita Greyling said the emotions of anger, disgust and fear outstripped those tracked after the devastating floods in KwaZulu-Natal.
The happiness index tracker shows these intense feelings of anger have morphed into feelings of sadness and fear, raising concerns about a decline in mental welfare.
The SA Federation for Mental Health’s project leader: advocacy and awareness, Michel’le Donnelly, confirmed that prolonged exposure to negative emotions like sadness and fear increase the risk of mental health problems such as anxiety, depression and post-traumatic stress disorder.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
LISTEN | Load-shedding and its role in expanding ‘dark’ places in our minds
Image: 123RF
Listen here:
According to data gathered by the University of Johannesburg’s (UJ) Gross National Happiness Index, a sombre mood has gripped the nation.
UJ developed the first real-time Gross National Happiness Index, making use of Big Data to track the sentiments of South Africans.
Index founder associate prof Talita Greyling said the emotions of anger, disgust and fear outstripped those tracked after the devastating floods in KwaZulu-Natal.
The happiness index tracker shows these intense feelings of anger have morphed into feelings of sadness and fear, raising concerns about a decline in mental welfare.
The SA Federation for Mental Health’s project leader: advocacy and awareness, Michel’le Donnelly, confirmed that prolonged exposure to negative emotions like sadness and fear increase the risk of mental health problems such as anxiety, depression and post-traumatic stress disorder.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
MORE:
POLL | Would you let your local government control your geyser?
Cellphone and water towers, healthcare and crime prevention: How load-shedding hobbles services
LISTEN | 'We must protect the most vulnerable': Sama on load-shedding exemption for healthcare facilities
Load-shedding is an emotional pressure cooker: UJ’s happiness index
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos