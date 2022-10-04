Matojane had last year ruled that Zuma should return to jail and the time he spent on medical parole should not be counted as part of his sentence. The former president was granted parole two months into his 15 months direct imprisonment sentence on contempt of court charges.
Matojane is one of the candidates being interviewed by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) as it searches for judges to fill vacancies in the superior courts.
Malema asked him “hypothetically”: “Is it in the best interest to incarcerate old people who are not in line with what the correctional service system seeks to achieve?”
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
LISTEN | Wrong forum: Raise that in parliament, not here, candidate tells Malema
Hypothetically, how should society benefit from incarcerating a frail, sick, old man instead of letting him contribute positively to society?
Image: FELIX DLANGAMANDLA
EFF leader Julius Malema asked judge Elias Matojane, who ruled Jacob Zuma’s parole to be unlawful, how society would benefit if an 80-year-old man was incarcerated.
Listen to the interaction:
Matojane had last year ruled that Zuma should return to jail and the time he spent on medical parole should not be counted as part of his sentence. The former president was granted parole two months into his 15 months direct imprisonment sentence on contempt of court charges.
Matojane is one of the candidates being interviewed by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) as it searches for judges to fill vacancies in the superior courts.
Malema asked him “hypothetically”: “Is it in the best interest to incarcerate old people who are not in line with what the correctional service system seeks to achieve?”
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Judge difuses potentially tense moment at JSC interview
Tembeka Ngcukaitobi set for JSC
RECORDED | JSC interviews for Supreme Court of Appeal vacancies continue
Candidates questioned by JSC on readiness for appellate court and transformation
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos