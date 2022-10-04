South Africa

LISTEN | Wrong forum: Raise that in parliament, not here, candidate tells Malema

Hypothetically, how should society benefit from incarcerating a frail, sick, old man instead of letting him contribute positively to society?

04 October 2022 - 19:19
Former president Jacob Zuma.
Image: FELIX DLANGAMANDLA

EFF leader Julius Malema asked judge Elias Matojane, who ruled Jacob Zuma’s parole to be unlawful, how society would benefit if an 80-year-old man was incarcerated.

Listen to the interaction:

Matojane had last year ruled that Zuma should return to jail and the time he spent on medical parole should not be counted as part of his sentence. The former president was granted parole two months into his 15 months direct imprisonment sentence on contempt of court charges.

Matojane is one of the candidates being interviewed by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) as it searches for judges to fill vacancies in the superior courts.

Malema asked him “hypothetically”: “Is it in the best interest to incarcerate old people who are not in line with what the correctional service system seeks to achieve?”

