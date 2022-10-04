South Africa

Load-shedding moves to stage 4 as more generation units trip

04 October 2022 - 18:26 By TimesLIVE
Eskom says a generation unit each at Kendal and Lethabo power stations tripped on Tuesday afternoon, forcing it to increase load-shedding to stage 4. File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda / Business Day

Eskom announced on Tuesday afternoon that the breakdown of two generation units has led to it increasing load-shedding to stage 4.

On Sunday, Eskom had indicated  Stage 3 load-shedding would continue until 5am on Thursday as more generation units were anticipated to return to service.

“A generation unit each at Kendal and Lethabo power stations have just tripped. This necessitates the immediate escalation of load-shedding to Stage 4 at 6pm. This stage of load-shedding will be maintained until further notice,” Eskom said.

TimesLIVE

