Manoim stands his ground, outlines vision for competition appeal court

A tit for tat ensued during the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) interview for the position of judge president of the competition appeal court when judge Bashier Vally took several verbal swings at judge Norman Manoim who was seeking appointment to the top job.

In a swipe at Manoim, Vally — as representative of the court on the JSC — said he was the only applicant for the top job because he had denied others, black women in particular, the opportunity to gain experience on the court.

Vally and Manoim are the only two permanent appointees on the court which operates largely with secondments of 10 other judges, on an annual basis, from other divisions.

Vally had also thrown his hat into the ring for one of five available positions on the Supreme Court of Appeal.

Moments before Manoim’s interview began, Vally learnt that the JSC had not recommended him for a position.

Manoim is a former human rights attorney and a latecomer to the bench, only being appointed in 2020.

He has, however, been a full-time member of the Competition Tribunal since 1999 and is widely considered to be an expert in that field of law.

Vally has also served for two decades on the tribunal.

Vally kicked off with: “I don’t want to put you in a difficult position. I know the anxiety of sitting in that seat”, a reference to his earlier interview for the SCA post.