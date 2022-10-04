South Africa

Rail and port workers to strike this week over wages

04 October 2022 - 12:55 By Nelson Banya
Transnet says its wage bill makes up more than 66% of its monthly operating costs. File photo.
Transnet says its wage bill makes up more than 66% of its monthly operating costs. File photo.
Image: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg

Workers at state-owned logistics firm Transnet will go on strike from Thursday over a wage dispute, two labour unions said, a move that could halt the export of key minerals and other cargo.

Transnet has been operating below capacity due to a shortage of locomotives, poor maintenance and vandalism and theft of its infrastructure, costing miners billions of rand in potential revenue. A strike would paralyse freight rail services and impact ports, also managed by Transnet.

The United National Transport Union (Untu), which is the biggest labour union at Transnet, said it had served notice to begin industrial action on Thursday. The SA Transport and Allied workers Union (Satawu) said it would join the strike from Monday.

Both unions said Transnet’s offer of a 1.5% pay increase from October 1 fell below their demands.

Teachers unwilling to strike, despite public sector wage talks deadlock

Two teacher unions are unlikely to join other public sector workers planning to embark on industrial action following Monday’s deadlock in wage ...
News
1 hour ago

“Transnet must provide a salary increase offer that is aligned with the increased cost of living, cost of housing, medical costs, and, of course, the consumer price index that is currently running at 7.6%,” Untu said in a statement.

Transnet has said any increase beyond its current wage offer would not be sustainable.

“Transnet has consistently made the point that its wage bill makes up more than 66% of monthly operating costs. This is not sustainable, particularly given operational and financial performance,” it said on Tuesday.

Transnet has applied to the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA), the  state agency that mediates labour disputes, for further talks with the unions.

Untu and Satawu and said the mediation, due to start on October 12, would not affect their plans to strike.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Growing and enabling productivity the key to SA’s future

The policies adopted at the ANC conference will make or break SA. All politicians will be looking to the 2024 elections, and opposition parties ...
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago

PSA says most members 'tilting towards rejecting' 3% wage offer

The Public Servants Association on Monday said its members appear to be rejecting the government’s latest 2022/2023 wage offer.
News
1 week ago

Workplace disciplinary processes 'increasingly dysfunctional': judge

Too many workplace disputes devoid of merit are being referred to the labour court, says Basheer Waglay, judge president of the labour appeal court.
News
1 week ago

Bargaining council representation down, despite increase in new unions, says Nxesi

Employment and labour minister Thulas Nxesi says between 2013 and 2020 membership of registered unions increased from 3.25-million to more than ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Corruption-accused Mosebenzi Zwane’s ‘mini-Nkandla’ stands out in Warden News
  2. Businessman Reuel Khoza lashes ‘irresolute’ Ramaphosa Politics
  3. Hawks nab suspected mastermind behind cash-in-transit heists at his Soweto home South Africa
  4. SIU calls Zweli Mkhize’s bluff on court threat Politics
  5. André de Ruyter’s car bugged with ‘highly sophisticated device’ News

Latest Videos

SPOTLIGHT PRESENTS | Exclusive interview with 'The Woman King' stars
ANC's Dada Morero elected new City of Johannesburg mayor