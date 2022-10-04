South Africa

Tourist shot dead in botched hijacking attempt

04 October 2022 - 06:55
According to the police four tourists were stopped by three armed suspects who were driving in a VW Caddy.
Image: Supplied/SAPS

Nelspruit police are investigating a murder case and have launched a manhunt for three suspects who allegedly killed a German tourist at Numbi Road near White River in Mpumalanga on Monday afternoon.

Police spokesperson, Brig Selvy Mohlala said the tourist was fatally shot at about 4.30pm.

Four tourists from Germany were travelling in a Hyundai H1 on Numbi Road en route to Numbi Gate at Mdluli Safari Lodge when they were stopped by three armed suspects driving a VW Caddy.

“The suspects are said to have instructed the tourists to open the doors of their vehicle but when the driver reportedly locked all the doors, apparently one of the suspects shot him on the upper body through the window,” Mohlala said.

He said the victim's car reversed for about 100m before crashing into the wall of Heroes Academy.

“Unfortunately the driver died on the spot as a result of the shooting.

“The suspects reportedly sped off in their vehicle without taking anything from the tourists.

The police at Masoyi as well as other role players in the emergency services were alerted about the incident. A murder case was opened with an immediate launch of a manhunt for the suspects,” said Mohlala.

He said no arrests have been made and urged anyone with information that may assist in apprehending the perpetrators to immediately call the Crime Stop number at 08600 10111 or send information via MYSAPSAPP.

Information will be treated as confidential and callers may opt to remain anonymous.

Mpumalanga police commissioner Lt-Gen Semakaleng Daphney Manamela has condemned the attack.

“This is really cruel and uncalled for given the economic challenges our country is facing. When one has tourists then it means the tourism sector is benefiting in a way which in turn gives a boost to our struggling economy.

“We call on our good citizens who might have seen or heard anything about these criminals or the VW Caddy they were driving, to come forward and we promise to swiftly act so that they are brought to justice,” said Manamela.

TimesLIVE

