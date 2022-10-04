Two more accused added to ‘prophet’ Bushiri’s fraud case

The Pretoria magistrate’s court on Tuesday granted the state a final postponement in the matter involving self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri.
Bushiri, leader of the Enlightened Christian Gathering Church, his wife Mary and their co-accused face charges of fraud, theft and money laundering relating to an alleged scam in which investors lost R102m.
On Tuesday, Willard Mudolo, Zethu Mudolo, Landiwe Ntlokwana and two accused who were added on September 15, Namalarvasagie Reddy and Sateesh Isseri, appeared in court.
Granting the postponement, the magistrate said the state must complete its investigation by the time the matter resumes on January 25 2023.
Failure to do so, the court said, would result in an inquiry in terms the Criminal Procedure Act, where the court will have to decide if there is undue delay. If it finds any, it will decide if the matter continues or is struck off the roll.
The investment scheme in which Bushiri and his co-accused were involved was allegedly done through a company owned by the Mudolos.
The two have been linked to the matter after a company, in which Reddy is a director and Isseri is COO, had dealings with the Mudolos’ company.
An arrangement was made for their arrest on September 15 and their bail was set at R25,000 each with the condition they report to a police station in Durban once a week.
The state told the court a warrant of arrest has been issued for a ninth suspect in the matter.
Senior home affairs official in Bushiri saga challenging dismissal, MPs told
When requesting a postponement, the state said they were waiting for a forensic report which would be obtained by the end of November.
The state also indicated the absence of Bushiri and his wife would not hinder the progress of the case.
However, the Mudolos' legal representative argued the arrest of the two additional accused was “a smoke screen”.
He submitted it was a move to try to strengthen the state’s submission that investigations are continuing.
“The court should not be moved by the fact that accused seven and eight have been added. This is the state’s attempt to strengthen their allegations that the investigation is ongoing,” said their legal representative.
'It's not fair': Shepherd Bushiri disappointed by fraud case delay
Ntlokwana’s legal representative said the state was throwing every trick in the book to delay the matter.
He said his client was suffering prejudice.
The state maintained the charges against the accused are serious.
Bushiri and his wife fled to Malawi in November 2020, a few days after they were granted bail of R200,000 each under strict conditions.
Bushiri later took to social media to say he fled because of safety concerns.
They are facing an extradition hearing in Malawi.
Ntlokwana is making an application in a separate court to have her bail conditions relaxed. She wants an amendment to the frequency with which she has to report to a police station. Her legal representative wants her to report every second Thursday of every month.
