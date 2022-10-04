Woman gang raped by seven suspects, four arrested

Four men who allegedly raped a 43-year-old woman at Mhluzi near Middelburg at the weekend appeared in court on Tuesday after their arrests on Monday.

Mpumalanga police said the woman was gang raped by seven men on Saturday night.

The woman had accompanied a relative who had visited the family earlier and on her way back, she came across a group of men driving in a bakkie.

“The men allegedly alighted from the vehicle then dragged her to a nearby room where they took turns raping her. At about 5am the next day, another man, believed to be residing in the said room, arrived, probably from work. Instead of the man rescuing the victim, he too allegedly raped her after chasing the suspects,” police spokesperson Col Donald Mdhluli said.

Thereafter he fled the scene, leaving behind the woman who then reported the matter to the police.

“Police have so far arrested four suspects aged between 17 and 24 in connection with this incident.”

The case was postponed until October 11 for a bail application.

Mdhluli said police were still in pursuit of the remaining suspects.

TimesLIVE

