South Africa

Court allows Zondo to correct state capture report

Corrections must be made by 10 October, orders Pretoria high court

05 October 2022 - 18:14
Franny Rabkin journalist
Chief justice Raymond Zondo, who applied to make corrections to the state capture report, has until October10 to do so.
Chief justice Raymond Zondo, who applied to make corrections to the state capture report, has until October10 to do so.
Image: File/ Alet Pretorius

The Pretoria high court has given the go-ahead for corrections to be made to the state capture report after an application by the commission chair, chief justice Raymond Zondo.

Zondo applied for the corrections in August, saying nobody would be prejudiced by them and they would be in the public interest.

In a court order, signed on Wednesday, Gauteng deputy judge president Aubrey Ledwaba ordered that corrected versions of two volumes of the report may be delivered to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The two volumes are volume 2 of Part VI, to correct typos; and volume 3 of Part VI — to allow for new figures after the wrong ones were mistakenly included in the report.

The commission may also add into the report an analysis of the evidence of two witnesses, which was mistakenly omitted when the report was delivered on June 22, says the order.

President does not oppose application to amend state capture report

But presidency says it reserves the right to urgently seek to delay report back to parliament
News
2 weeks ago

Ledwaba said he came to his order after hearing counsel in chambers. The corrected versions had to be delivered on or before October 10.

Ledwaba also condoned the late delivery of the final instalment of the report and ordered that the commission is allowed to give the president “a version of Volume 4 of Part VI ... that has all the recommendations contained in all the volumes of the report”.

He said the failure to correct the language errors and include the document on the two witnesses’ evidence was due to exhaustion “as my team and I pushed ourselves to the limit” to finalise the report. The mistake with the figures was due to formatting and editing when documents were being merged, he said.

“In the end as chairperson of the commission I take responsibility for all these omissions and errors and regret any inconvenience to everybody,” said Zondo.

Ramaphosa did not oppose the application but reserved his right to seek more time to report back to parliament in light of the amendments.

The amendment “appears to be one of substance,” said the presidency’s director-general Phindile Baleni, answering the application, adding that it might affect the presidency’s ability to report to parliament by its October 22 deadline. 

The president must, in terms of the court’s order, formally submit the state capture commission’s report to parliament and indicate his intentions on its implementation by October 22.

Baleni said the president had gathered a team that was working with other departments and relevant agencies “to determine how most effectively to implement the SCC Report and its recommendations”. 

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

High court dismisses application to review state capture report

Wellington attorney's affidavit was 'not supported by facts or evidence', says Western Cape High Court
News
1 week ago

The accountability deficit — strengthening constitutional and institutional governance

We need to put Zondo's hard work into action, writes Lawson Naidoo.
Opinion & Analysis
3 weeks ago

NPA investigating its own for state capture allegations, report reveals

But Open Secrets says the officials should be placed on precautionary suspension
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Related articles

  1. President does not oppose application to amend state capture report News

Most read

  1. Luxury vehicles impounded as Hawks raid alleged zama zama leaders' homes South Africa
  2. Company once owned by Duduzane Zuma, Tony Gupta added to Vrede farm case News
  3. Corruption-accused Mosebenzi Zwane’s ‘mini-Nkandla’ stands out in Warden News
  4. Hawks raid homes of zama zama 'kingpins' in Carletonville, Khutsong South Africa
  5. Teachers unwilling to strike, despite public sector wage talks deadlock News

Latest Videos

SPOTLIGHT PRESENTS | Exclusive interview with 'The Woman King' stars
ANC's Dada Morero elected new City of Johannesburg mayor