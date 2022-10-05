South Africa

Decomposed body found in ceiling after bad odour prompts police call-out

05 October 2022 - 10:21
Stock photo.
Stock photo.
Image: PAUL FLEET/123RF

The decomposed body believed to be of a woman, which was wrapped in clothes, has been found in the ceiling of a house in Balfour, Mpumalanga.

The discovery was made after police were alerted to a bad odour, said provincial police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala.

A woman living at the property told officers she had moved into the house about a month ago to stay with the father of her child.

“She was concerned about the odour and asked her partner about it. He responded that it was due to rats.”

Police officers who responded to the complaint searched the house to determine the source of the odour.

Body of Soweto jogger found three days after she went missing

“She was a lovely and cheerful person who kept the family together.” This is how Moeketsi Duiker described his aunt Shirley Mtiyane, whose body was ...
News
1 day ago

“The ceiling trapdoor did not show clearly what was inside. The members proceeded to the next room, broke the ceiling and discovered a human body wrapped in clothes,” said Mohlala.

The body was so decomposed the gender could not be determined. However, shoes and nail polish indicated it was [likely] female.

The victim is yet to be identified.

Mohlala said investigators believe Thabo Silas Tsotetsi could assist in their investigation.

“Police urge anyone who may know his whereabouts or anyone with information that may help in the investigation to contact Det Sgt Moeketsi Mofokeng at 072-351-3801 or call the Crime Stop number 08600-10111. Alternatively, members of the public can send information via the MySAPS app. All information will be treated as confidential and callers may opt to remain anonymous,” he said.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

KZN judge recuses herself in case of murdered botanists

High drama played out in the Durban high court on Tuesday when the judge presiding over the murder trial of internationally renowned botanists ...
News
21 hours ago

Tourist shot dead in botched hijacking attempt

Nelspruit police are investigating a murder case and have launched a manhunt for three suspects who allegedly killed a German tourist at Numbi Road ...
News
1 day ago

Decomposed body found floating in river

A decomposed body was found floating in a river in Groutville north of Durban on Sunday.
News
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Powa of healing days: GBV survivors let go of their trauma News
  2. Cele urges police to stop advising women reporting GBV cases to negotiate with ... South Africa
  3. ‘I dated a gangster — and had to move towns to run away from his abuse’ South Africa
  4. KZN nurse dies after 'boyfriend slit her throat' South Africa
  5. Misuzulu KaZwelithini takes a stand against gender-based violence South Africa
  6. Instead of celebrating women, we are mourning them, says judge News
  7. Life in jail for serial rapist 'apostle' who promised to help people get jobs South Africa

Most read

  1. Luxury vehicles impounded as Hawks raid alleged zama zama leaders' homes South Africa
  2. Company once owned by Duduzane Zuma, Tony Gupta added to Vrede farm case News
  3. Corruption-accused Mosebenzi Zwane’s ‘mini-Nkandla’ stands out in Warden News
  4. Hawks raid homes of zama zama 'kingpins' in Carletonville, Khutsong South Africa
  5. Hawks nab suspected mastermind behind cash-in-transit heists at his Soweto home South Africa

Latest Videos

SPOTLIGHT PRESENTS | Exclusive interview with 'The Woman King' stars
ANC's Dada Morero elected new City of Johannesburg mayor