“The ceiling trapdoor did not show clearly what was inside. The members proceeded to the next room, broke the ceiling and discovered a human body wrapped in clothes,” said Mohlala.
The body was so decomposed the gender could not be determined. However, shoes and nail polish indicated it was [likely] female.
The victim is yet to be identified.
Mohlala said investigators believe Thabo Silas Tsotetsi could assist in their investigation.
“Police urge anyone who may know his whereabouts or anyone with information that may help in the investigation to contact Det Sgt Moeketsi Mofokeng at 072-351-3801 or call the Crime Stop number 08600-10111. Alternatively, members of the public can send information via the MySAPS app. All information will be treated as confidential and callers may opt to remain anonymous,” he said.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Decomposed body found in ceiling after bad odour prompts police call-out
Image: PAUL FLEET/123RF
The decomposed body believed to be of a woman, which was wrapped in clothes, has been found in the ceiling of a house in Balfour, Mpumalanga.
The discovery was made after police were alerted to a bad odour, said provincial police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala.
A woman living at the property told officers she had moved into the house about a month ago to stay with the father of her child.
“She was concerned about the odour and asked her partner about it. He responded that it was due to rats.”
Police officers who responded to the complaint searched the house to determine the source of the odour.
Body of Soweto jogger found three days after she went missing
“The ceiling trapdoor did not show clearly what was inside. The members proceeded to the next room, broke the ceiling and discovered a human body wrapped in clothes,” said Mohlala.
The body was so decomposed the gender could not be determined. However, shoes and nail polish indicated it was [likely] female.
The victim is yet to be identified.
Mohlala said investigators believe Thabo Silas Tsotetsi could assist in their investigation.
“Police urge anyone who may know his whereabouts or anyone with information that may help in the investigation to contact Det Sgt Moeketsi Mofokeng at 072-351-3801 or call the Crime Stop number 08600-10111. Alternatively, members of the public can send information via the MySAPS app. All information will be treated as confidential and callers may opt to remain anonymous,” he said.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
KZN judge recuses herself in case of murdered botanists
Tourist shot dead in botched hijacking attempt
Decomposed body found floating in river
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos