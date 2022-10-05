“The suspects proceeded to disarm members on duty and made off with three rifles and seven pistols that were in the safe,” said provincial police spokesperson Col Athlenda Mathe.
Devon police station robbed: Suspects escape with rifles and pistols
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Gauteng police have launched a manhunt for three suspects who stormed the Devon police station in Ekurhuleni in the early hours on Wednesday and made off with firearms.
The three men allegedly entered the station under the pretence that they were reporting a hijacking.
“The suspects proceeded to disarm members on duty and made off with three rifles and seven pistols that were in the safe,” said provincial police spokesperson Col Athlenda Mathe.
Provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela has deployed maximum resources to apprehend the culprits.
“The provincial commissioner and his management team are at the station. A manhunt is underway for the three suspects,” Mathe said.
The police's employee health and wellness unit has been deployed to provide psychosocial services to affected members.
TimesLIVE
