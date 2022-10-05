South Africa

Durban cops aim to make CBD safe again

05 October 2022 - 13:43
Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
Durban metro police and SAPS officers from Durban Central and Umbilo conducted a joint operation focusing on a clean-up of illegal immigrants and vagrants from the Durban CBD.
Image: supplied

Durban metro police and SAPS officers want to make the Durban city centre safe again.

Durban metro police spokesperson Supt Boysie Zungu said an operation was conducted on Wednesday to curb crime in the CBD.

“Police from Durban Central and Umbilo and Durban metro police conducted a joint operation focusing on a cleanup of illegal immigrants and vagrants from the Durban CBD.

“The aim of the operation is to decrease contact crimes such as robberies [and] theft of motor vehicles, and also to increase police visibility in the Durban CBD,” said Zungu.

Ten vagrants were sent for verification testing to determine if they are wanted for criminal incidents.

Zungu said crime hotspots were patrolled and police visited “hideouts” under bridges to look for illegal items.

“The police will continue to increase visibility by conducting operations such as roadblocks and stop-and-searches for illegal firearms and [other] items in Durban as we want to curb crime and make the town safe again.”

TimesLIVE

