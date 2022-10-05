“The aim of the operation is to decrease contact crimes such as robberies [and] theft of motor vehicles, and also to increase police visibility in the Durban CBD,” said Zungu.
Ten vagrants were sent for verification testing to determine if they are wanted for criminal incidents.
Zungu said crime hotspots were patrolled and police visited “hideouts” under bridges to look for illegal items.
“The police will continue to increase visibility by conducting operations such as roadblocks and stop-and-searches for illegal firearms and [other] items in Durban as we want to curb crime and make the town safe again.”
Durban cops aim to make CBD safe again
