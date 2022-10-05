German tourist killed near Kruger was a regular traveller to SA

“They are strong but obviously shaken and very sad. We are trying to make sure that they understand that SA is a beautiful country and that what happened is unfortunate. It is a crime which we think was very opportunistic,” he said.
The spokesperson for the German Embassy to SA, Christopher Schmidt, said the embassy was in contact with the victims and providing assistance.
“You can imagine as a tourist in a foreign country and something like this happens to you, it is very traumatising,” said Schmidt.
He said the embassy will offer assistance to the group for their travel back to Germany.
“We will provide any assistance and help with all the administration in terms of sorting out their travelling documents,” he said.
South African National Parks (SANParks) extended condolences to the family and friends of the tourist.
“Our thoughts are with the family as they process this senseless and tragic loss. We are deeply saddened by the escalation of crime and violence to this terrible end, which not only threatens the lives of our visitors but also the livelihoods of the people living around our parks,” said KNP spokesperson Ike Phaahla.
He said the incident was a huge setback for the tourism sector and the country. He said they have been working with the Lowveld business chamber and the national department of tourism to promote and market tourism products to their overseas customers.
“This criminal act undermines efforts to restore the sector to pre-Covid days.
“Tourism is a huge employer in a region with some of the highest unemployment in the country. We are confident that the law enforcement agencies will apprehend these heinous criminals and bring them to book,” he said.
Numbi Road has been identified as a crime hotspot by the tourism sector and efforts are ongoing to counter the criminality in the area and on the road, with increased security patrols and vehicle recognition cameras.
SANParks said it is involved in those deliberations and working with the authorities to try to ensure the safety of tourists on all roads leading to the KNP and other tourist destinations in the area.
Tourists are advised to plan their trips carefully, only make stops at designated areas such as garages and service stations, try to travel in convoys, and where possible use alternative gates. Paul Kruger and Phabeni Gates are fully operational and signposted and can be used as a gateway to other lodges around the KNP.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
German tourist killed near Kruger was a regular traveller to SA
Image: Supplied/SAPS
The German tourist who was killed on Monday in Mpumalanga was a regular visitor and had been to SA in 2016 and 2018.
This is according to the director of Mdluli Safari Lodge in Kruger National Park (KNP), Chris Schalkwyk, who hosted the three surviving victims after their friend was killed.
Authorities have not released the identity of the man as some of his relatives in Germany are yet to be informed of his death.
Tourist shot dead in botched hijacking attempt
Thetourist was fatally shot in a hijacking on the Numbi Road, en route to a lodge in the KNP. It is believed to have been an attempted hijacking.
“The gentleman has been to SA before. I’ve just checked the passport, it is clear they have been here before,” he said
Schalkwyk said the four tourists, in their 60s, were “lovely people” who are retired and travelled regularly together.
Police said the four from Germany were travelling in a Hyundai H1 when they were attacked by three armed attackers driving a VW Caddy.
“The incident is extremely sad. We are handling the victims as best as we can and we are emotionally supporting them,” he said.
He told TimesLIVE on Tuesday that the three other travellers were “coping but distraught”.
“We arranged a game drive to help them get away from it all. We are supporting them with all their needs,” said Schalkwyk.
He said the tourists had been friends for about 45 years.
'Prioritise tourists' safety': Gun crime against German visitors shocks industry
“They are strong but obviously shaken and very sad. We are trying to make sure that they understand that SA is a beautiful country and that what happened is unfortunate. It is a crime which we think was very opportunistic,” he said.
The spokesperson for the German Embassy to SA, Christopher Schmidt, said the embassy was in contact with the victims and providing assistance.
“You can imagine as a tourist in a foreign country and something like this happens to you, it is very traumatising,” said Schmidt.
He said the embassy will offer assistance to the group for their travel back to Germany.
“We will provide any assistance and help with all the administration in terms of sorting out their travelling documents,” he said.
South African National Parks (SANParks) extended condolences to the family and friends of the tourist.
“Our thoughts are with the family as they process this senseless and tragic loss. We are deeply saddened by the escalation of crime and violence to this terrible end, which not only threatens the lives of our visitors but also the livelihoods of the people living around our parks,” said KNP spokesperson Ike Phaahla.
He said the incident was a huge setback for the tourism sector and the country. He said they have been working with the Lowveld business chamber and the national department of tourism to promote and market tourism products to their overseas customers.
“This criminal act undermines efforts to restore the sector to pre-Covid days.
“Tourism is a huge employer in a region with some of the highest unemployment in the country. We are confident that the law enforcement agencies will apprehend these heinous criminals and bring them to book,” he said.
Numbi Road has been identified as a crime hotspot by the tourism sector and efforts are ongoing to counter the criminality in the area and on the road, with increased security patrols and vehicle recognition cameras.
SANParks said it is involved in those deliberations and working with the authorities to try to ensure the safety of tourists on all roads leading to the KNP and other tourist destinations in the area.
Tourists are advised to plan their trips carefully, only make stops at designated areas such as garages and service stations, try to travel in convoys, and where possible use alternative gates. Paul Kruger and Phabeni Gates are fully operational and signposted and can be used as a gateway to other lodges around the KNP.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Numbi Gate identified as crime hotspot: Reward offered for info on shooting of German tourist
Call for enhanced security measures around Kruger National Park after tourist attack at known crime hotspot
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos