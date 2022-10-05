Sassa also urged beneficiaries to avoid asking for assistance from strangers when updating their personal information.
Sassa urges R350 grant applicants without smartphones not to choose EFT payment method
Image: 123RF/NENETUS
The SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) has urged R350 social distress of relief (SRD) grant applicants without smartphones not to choose the EFT payment method.
This comes after its customer care unit in Mpumalanga received complaints from beneficiaries who failed to process the EFT payments.
The agency said it discovered all beneficiaries who said they could not process the EFT payments had mobile phones with “little to no computing or internet capacity”.
The EFT payment method requires smartphones with the corresponding apps for such transactions.
“The agency cautions beneficiaries to choose a suitable method of payment to avoid inconvenience. All the applicable methods of payment can be accessed on Sassa’s official website. They can choose to receive payments through officially selected merchants and financial institutions,” said Sassa.
“Beneficiaries and applicants must ensure they update personal information such as cellphone numbers, surnames and financial accounts if there are changes. This will guarantee the right recipient and avoid payment disapproval.”
Sassa urges R350 grant beneficiaries not to repeatedly change their bank details
Sassa also urged beneficiaries to avoid asking for assistance from strangers when updating their personal information.
“Strangers can use the beneficiary’s personal details for fraudulent activities.”
Where can I collect my grant?
You can collect your grants from Pick n Pay, Boxer, Shoprite, Checkers and USave stores.
The SA Post Office and Sassa advised people to choose this payment option when applying for the grant.
Those who used to get their R350 grants at a post office should visit www.srd.sassa.gov.za and select an option to collect the grant from one of the supermarkets mentioned.
“Clients who have uncollected SRD R350 credit at Sapo/Postbank can collect at any of the retail outlets,” said Sassa.
